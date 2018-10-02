Gisele Bundchen Gets Candid About Her Mental Health In Inspiring Instagram Post

Gisele Bundchen took to Instagram on Tuesday to discuss her previous struggles with mental health, including panic attacks, ahead of the release of her autobiography. The Brazilian supermodel authored a memoir titled Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life, which is set to be released today, Oct. 2.

In the post, the 38-year-old shared a photo of herself resting her forehead against a horse as she holds the wonderful animal’s face with her hands. In the photo, Bundchen is wearing a long-sleeved, button-down shirt with a hat resting against her back.

“Sometimes we feel alone, as if there is no way out, but that is not true. My panic attacks were difficult, and I sought help from my family, specialists, teachers and friends. Asking for help is never a sign of failure but a sign of strength because your life is worth saving,” the model captioned her post.

Bundchen’s post comes right the middle of this year’s Mental Health Awareness Week, which takes place every year during the first full week of October.

She included the hashtag “Lessons By Gisele” to mark the release of her autobiography. As USA Today pointed out, her book offers the opportunity to learn a few “lessons” from one of the world’s most prominent models. For 15 years, Bundchen held the title of world’s best-paid model until she was dethroned by Kendall Jenner in 2017.

In Lessons, the model, who hails from the small Brazilian town of Horizontina, opens up about her struggle with panic disorder, motherhood, her home births, marriage to NFL star Tom Brady, and regretting getting breast implants, among several other personal struggles throughout her life and career, as USA Today reported. Last week, Bundchen opened up about having her panic attacks and suicidal thoughts, as the Inquisitr previously noted.

The mother of two shared that she suffered her first panic episode on an airplane in 2003 when she was at the height or her modeling career, as per the Inquisitr report.

“Things can be looking perfect on the outside, but you have no idea what’s really going on,” Bundchen said.

Her Tuesday post garnered 200,000 likes and more than 2,000 comments in under an hour, with fans taking to the comment section to thank her for her courage and support in fighting the stigma that is still associated with mental disorders. Among those who commented was Brady, her husband of nine years.

“Te amo,” he wrote, which is Portuguese for “I love you.” “So proud of you.”