Doug Davidson Reveals New Job After ‘The Young And The Restless’

Soap vet Doug Davidson recently revealed to fans that he’d been let go from The Young and the Restless, and his last airdate was in late September. The shocking news sent fans into a tizzy, and Davidson joined what feels like a mass exodus from the soap over the past year.

Davidson’s not taking the news sitting down, though. According to a recent Inquisitr report, after 40 years of portraying Paul Williamson in Genoa City, he started an exciting new chapter in his career last week. The soap star joined Media Artists Group Talent Agency, and Lisa Zoeller and Raphael Berko serve as his new representation.

Since then, he recently posted a somewhat tongue in cheek picture of himself at his “new job” on Instagram. In the image, the handsome Davidson wears cutoff denim shorts, a plain white t-shirt, and workboots. He’s holding a rake and working on an absolutely beautiful pet memorial. He explained to fans that his latest job is pet grave maintenance.

Some fans instantly jumped in on the somewhat joking nature of the post with one commenting, “somebody has to do it.”

Still, others spoke up about what an absolute mistake Y&R made letting him go after four decades on the show.

“Going out in with style & grace. When one door closes, another door opens. ( I do believe they will see what a huge mistake they made. What a void your character leaves). Wishing you & your family good things ahead,” wrote another follower.

The beloved sudser star took to Twitter this past Sunday to express his thanks for such loyal and uplifting fans. Davidson tweeted, “If I haven’t told you all lately, I can’t express how much your kindness, love, loyalty, compassion has meant to me in this very difficult time. I love you all. God bless you.”

He’s also been taking the time to retweet and reply to many of his followers’ well wishes and thoughts on the show’s unexpected decision. Plus, on Thursday, October 4, he will participate in a Facebook Live question and answer session for Soap Opera News at 5 p.m., and his fans can get the answers to their most burning questions for the veteran daytime actor.

It seems clear that Davidson has a bright future ahead of him, and this moment is merely a change of pace for him. As another one of his devoted followers wrote, “Y&R messed up letting you go. Bigger and better things will be coming your way.”