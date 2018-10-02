Kourtney Kardashian Shows Some Skin In L.A. After NYC Trip With Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian is back from her trip to New York City with Scott Disick and their three children, and she’s ready to get back to her normal, everyday life, which includes being spotted looking trendy while running errands in L.A.

According to an Oct. 2 report by Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian was spotted out and about in L.A. while filming scenes for her family’s reality TV series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Kourtney was photographed leaving the studio wearing a strapless, black top, that showed off plenty of skin, as well as a pair of loose-fitting khaki pants. She wore her shoulder length, dark hair parted down the middle and styled straight.

Kardashian held a pair of trendy sunglasses in her hand and completed her look by wearing a pair of snakeskin heeled boots. For makeup, she donned purple eyeshadow and a matte lip color. She also had black polish on her nails.

Kourtney Kardashian only recently returned to L.A. with her children and baby daddy Scott Disick following their trip to the Big Apple to support Kanye West, who appeared on the season premiere of Saturday Night Live as the musical guest last weekend and caused controversy with his support of Donald Trump.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney and Scott’s recent trip to NYC sparked rumors that the pair may be getting back together. However, that seemingly isn’t the case.

Sources recently told Hollywood Life that although Kardashian has a special place in her heart for Disick, she has no plans to rekindle her romance with the father of her three children: Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

“Kourtney has no desire at all to get back together with Scott. He was her first love and she will always have a special place for him in her heart, but now her only concern is doing what’s in their children’s best interests,” an insider told the outlet.

“She has traveled with him numerous times over the years, despite what relationships they’ve been in at the time. They will always remain close and in each other’s lives because of their kids and because they know each other so well. Kourtney will always care about Scott because he played such an important part in her life for so long and she’ll always care about him,” the source added.

Currently, Kourtney Kardashian has been linked to model and Grown-ish actor Luka Sabbat, while Scott Disick continues to date his girlfriend of over a year, Sofia Richie.