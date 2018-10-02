‘Harry Potter’ RPG Leaked Footage Gives Potterheads An Unexpected Surprise

It's the surprise news every gamer has been waiting for.

Leaked footage of a reported new game set in the Harry Potter world has turned the world of gaming upside down, and fans are going wild for it.

According to The Verge, the alleged video shows the “third-person open-world action RPG set in a 19th century version of Harry Potter‘s” universe being tested by a focus group in the United States.

The game is rumored to have been developed by Avalanche Software, and it has left fans impatiently waiting for more information. The leaked footage comes as J. K. Rowling, the series’ creator, is expanding the width of the Harry Potter world.

A new series of prequel movies to the original HP saga, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, started being released back in 2016. A theater play also opened in London, England, that year, and it has been touring the world ever since.

Harry Potter and The Cursed Child can be seen on stages in cities including New York City, San Francisco, and Hamburg, Germany. The two-part stage play was written by the author in collaboration with Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, and fans from all around the world queued up at bookstores as soon as it was released.

Warner Brothers is currently the owner of the rights to the development of any Harry Potter-related games. The parent company of Avalanche Software released the free mobile game Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery in April this year.

The Reddit user who posted the footage of the alleged game claimed they were approached at a shopping mall to watch the supposed trailer and fill out a survey in exchange for $8.

“I wasn’t allowed to have the camera. The signs in the lobby say no phones but no one checked me. I got paid to watch it,” the Redditor said.

According to The Verge, Avalanche put out an ad last year for “a writer with ‘a deep understanding of British culture’ to work on an RPG with ‘branching storytelling.'”

A short description released alongside the leaked video claims the game lets users choose eight different wizard types, as well as have control over both their “house and a path of either good or evil.” An RPG-style character creation screen also seems to be shown in the footage.

Although no game of a sort has been confirmed by Warner Brothers, the move is not unprecedented, as several games have been released following the books’ storylines. It has also been reported that Niantic, the creators of Pokémon Go, are working on their own HP mobile game.