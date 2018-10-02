Kourtney Kardashian Has A ‘Special Place In Her Heart’ For Her ‘First Love’ Scott Disick, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s relationship has been a hot-button issue among fans for years. Some Keeping Up With the Kardashians viewers love them together, and others believe they’re better off apart. However, no matter what, Kourt is said to have a very special place in her heart for Scott.

According to an October 2 report by Hollywood Life, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s bond is forever, despite the status of their romantic relationship.

Not only do the couple share three children together, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, but they also share her famous family, who have taken Disick in as one of their own.

However, it seems that Kardashian isn’t planning to rekindle her romance with Disick anytime soon. The reality star reportedly feels no “spark” with her baby daddy anymore but will continue to co-parent with him.

“Kourtney has no desire at all to get back together with Scott. He was her first love and she will always have a special place for him in her heart, but now her only concern is doing what’s in their children’s best interests,” an insider told the outlet.

Recently, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick were spotted on a family trip to New York City with their three kids. The pair seemed to be having a good time with their children but were not seen getting close, or looking flirty during the getaway.

“She has traveled with him numerous times over the years, despite what relationships they’ve been in at the time. They will always remain close and in each other’s lives because of their kids and because they know each other so well. Kourtney will always care about Scott because he played such an important part in her life for so long and she’ll always care about him,” the source added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney and Scott have allegedly been getting along very well as of late. Sources tell People Magazine that the pair has been successfully co-parenting and that Kardashian has been very “happy” with how Disick has cleaned up his act, stopped partying, and become a more involved father.

The source went on to say that taking their kids to NYC for the weekend was no big deal for the pair, who are good friends and want their children to see that they can have both of their parents in their lives at the same time.

