Le’Veon Bell To Return During Week 7 Bye, Says He Doesn’t Believe The Pittsburgh Steelers Want To Lose Him

Pittsburgh Steelers holdout Le’Veon Bell stated his intentions to report to the team in time to contribute through the second half of the 2018-19 season, on Monday, October 1.

ESPN reports that during a telephone conversation with Jeremy Fowler, Bell revealed plans to reclaim his Heinz Field locker when Pittsburgh takes its Week 7 Bye later this month. If all goes accordingly, the timetable sets up for the three-time Pro-Bowl running back to be on the field in time for a midseason matchup against the Cleveland Browns on October 28.

Up until this point, Bell has sacrificed $855,000 of his salary for each week he’s sat out in protest of the Steelers’ refusal to meet his demands for a lucrative long-term deal. As a result, the 26-year-old six-year veteran will have lost over $5 million and burned relationships from the top of the organization to the bottom of the sideline bench by the time he gets around to making amends. Such has been evident in how a number of Bell’s teammates have gone public with criticism over his choice to watch the games from home as his team struggles to the effect of a last place 1-2-1 record.

Bell reportedly told Fowler that he anticipates he will be met with a degree of resentment from those who disagree with the way he’s gone about dragging his contractual dispute. But, he says that he, in turn, believes most of his friends in uniform understand why he’s gone about dealing with the predicament he’s in the way he has and that it won’t be long before they’ve ironed their differences on the matter out.

“It sucks having to sit out football. I want to play. I want to win games and the playoffs. But I’ve gotta take this stand,” Fowler quotes Bell as stating. “Knowing my worth and knowing I can tear a ligament or get surgery at any time, I knew I couldn’t play 16 games with 400 or more touches.”

Le'Veon Bell expects to report to the Steelers during the Week 7 bye, a source told @ESPN. Bell definitely plans to play football for the Steelers this season. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 1, 2018

Meanwhile, the Steelers have made it known that they are at this point open to entertaining offers, and according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, will not rule out the possibility of trading Bell in exchange for a quality starter and an early round draft pick. Bell, on the other hand, appears confident in calling their bluff.

“I don’t think they really want me gone. That could be me being prideful. But I’m still holding out hope,” he reportedly told Fowler.

Still, while Bell claims that his heart continues to long for a future with the team he grew up rooting for and has played his entire career with, he made it clear that he’s prepared to move on should the opportunity present itself. He told Fowler that while he doesn’t foresee that the interest he’s drawn from the likes of the Jets, Browns, 49ers, Colts, and Eagles will materialize given Pittsburgh’s demands – it’s their call if any one of them are willing to put up Todd Gurley or David Johnson money to lock up an All-Pro who averaged an all-time high 128.9 total yards per game through his first five seasons.

“I know the guaranteed money will be there in March,” said Bell. “If a team wanted to, they could definitely do what they needed to do to make me happy and satisfied.”