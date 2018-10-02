Tori Spelling Declares Herself As ‘The O.G. Beverly Hills Girl’ Amid ‘RHOBH’ Season 9 Cast Rumors

Could Tori Spelling be the perfect fit for the show?

Tori Spelling has been facing rumors of a potential addition to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for the past several months but so far, Bravo TV hasn’t approached her about joining the reality series.

During an interview with E! News during UniCon 2018 – The Unicorn Mom’s Convention – Spelling opened up about her thoughts on possibly joining the show in the future, admitting that she may be the perfect fit for the network.

“I mean, I am the O.G. Beverly Hills girl. No for real, I grew up in Beverly Hills,” Spelling joked.

However, as she explained, “They’ve never asked me.”

Although Spelling isn’t filming The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills at the moment, she is close to one of the series stars, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, after hiring her as an accountability coach and trainer.

“Teddi and I met through a mutual friend. With my other four kids, the weight came off—I worked at it but it came off relatively easy. The weight after my fifth child, after Beau, didn’t happen. I felt kind of stuck in the weight world,” she explained of her motivation for hiring the reality star.

“I started working with Teddi and it’s been life-changing. My confidence is like through the roof,” she added.

Last year, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and immediately hit it off with Kyle Richards and began butting heads with the chronically late Dorit Kemsley.

Now, as fans await the highly anticipated ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the ladies are busy getting to know their newest co-star Denise Richards, who, much like Tori Spelling, has been acting and starring on reality shows for many, many years.

Two months ago, a report from Good Time Tea suggested that Spelling had officially joined the Bravo TV cast and claimed an announcement would ultimately be made by People magazine. However, despite the outlet’s report, and their statements regarding a group outing at Benihana in Los Angeles, an announcement was never made by People or any other outlet.

While Tori Spelling isn’t a cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, a future role on the show is certainly a possibility. After all, the network is known for their love of big names on their shows and Spelling has long been a staple in the world of entertainment.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 will premiere on Bravo TV later this year on Bravo TV.