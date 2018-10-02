Kate Middleton Maternity Leave Over, Makes First Public Appearance Since Prince Louis’ Birth

After six months away from her royal duties, the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton returned to her royal duties, participating in her first solo event since giving birth to her third child, Prince Louis, on April 23.

Middleton, the wife of Prince William and also mother to Prince George and Princess Charlotte, visited Sayers Croft Forest School and the Wildlife Garden at Paddington Recreation Ground.

According to Express, the duchess will see how these organizations are helping children’s emotional and physical well-being.

During her visit, Middleton joined in with sessions and heard from instructors at the outdoor learning center about the beneficial effects of their work.

The Wildlife Garden, according to the Express report, gives inner-city children the chance to engage with the natural world.

Next week, the duchess will appear at a charity event for World Mental Health Day.

Days after that appearance, she will attend the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in Windsor.

Although she has remained out of the public spotlight as she enjoyed her time at home along with her three children, the duchess has made several notable appearances not part of her highly regimented schedule as a working royal.

She attended the RAF centenary, Trooping the Colour, and Prince Harry’s wedding to actress Meghan Markle with her husband Prince William. She also made a rare appearance in July with Meghan and Prince William for the Wimbledon finals, since she’s a royal patron of the annual tournament.

Today’s appearance is her first solo royal engagement since Louis’ birth.

Harper’s Bazaar reported that the outdoorsy nature of the event led Middleton to let go of her usual dress and coat ensembles for a decidedly casual look.

Kate at the Sayers Croft Forest School and Wildlife Garden at Paddington Recreation Ground in London today. pic.twitter.com/k0UHCzXOhW — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) October 2, 2018

For her appearance, she donned an army green cargo jacket from Fjallraven, brown pants, and knee-high boots.

The Duchess of Cambridge today. pic.twitter.com/uaHb3NWT6o — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) October 2, 2018

Middleton’s last working event was at the end of March, a month before she and Prince William welcomed their third child when she attended the Commonwealth Games in London with her husband, noted Bazaar.

Express reported that the duke and duchess are known for always putting their children’s needs before their duty to their country, in a stark difference from the older royals who seemingly put country first.

The royal family’s official website quotes the duchess as stating of her work with young people, “it is our duty, as parents and as teachers, to give all children the space to build their emotional strength and provide a strong foundation for their future.”

Middleton, Prince William, and their three children currently reside at their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk.