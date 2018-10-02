Khloe Kardashian Worried About Getting Pregnant Again Amid Tristan Thompson Relationship Drama, Per ‘HL’

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly worried about getting pregnant again just six months after she and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson welcomed their daughter True. However, it’s not because Khloe doesn’t want more kids.

According to an October 2 report by Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian doesn’t want to get pregnant again because her relationship with Tristan Thompson is still up in the air.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star would allegedly like to have another baby soon but is said to be worried about being pregnant again during another NBA season.

As many fans will remember, Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe back in April when photos and video of him with multiple other women surfaced online. Kardashian was nine months pregnant at the time and gave birth to baby True just days after the cheating scandal erupted.

“Khloe would love to have another baby right away, but she’s really terrified of being pregnant during the NBA season. She can’t help but have flashbacks to what she went through with Tristan the last time when he was away on the road, and she really couldn’t travel with him that much because of her pregnancy,” an insider told the outlet.

In addition, Khloe Kardashian allegedly believes that getting pregnant again could jeopardize her relationship with Tristan Thompson after they’ve worked to rebuild it.

“She would never blame it on her pregnancy, but the reality is things did happen and their relationship kind of fell apart for a while. She worries about getting pregnant again and how it will affect their relationship,” the source added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Thompson was accused of cheating on Kardashian again just last week. The NBA star was spotted leaving a nightclub with two women and his group of friends. The unidentified females were told to wait outside of the club until Tristan made his exit. When he did, the entire group left, with the women riding in a separate car.

Sources later told Us Weekly Magazine that while inside, Tristan was spotted getting handsy with a woman who was most definitely not Khloe. An onlooker claimed that Thompson was “flirting” with the woman and that he had his “hand on her butt,” during their time together.

An insider also revealed that Khloe Kardashian will believe every word that Tristan Thompson tells her and that the couple will stay together following the latest round of cheating rumors.