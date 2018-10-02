Princess Eugenie’s Wedding Is Almost Here: Details About The Soiree

The second royal wedding of 2018 will be very different than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's May nuptials.

Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank is just days away, and royal watchers are wondering how the second royal wedding reception of 2018 will compare to the earlier wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Princess Eugenie’s wedding ceremony will be held October 12 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, with a reception at the York family home, Royal Lodge. But the Windsor Castle locale seems to be about the only similarity Eugenie’s wedding will have to her cousin Harry’s.

In May, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding was attended by more than 600 guests and featured a luncheon at Windsor Castle with a seasonal menu that included fresh produce taken from gardens from Queen Elizabeth’s royal estates at Windsor. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex later celebrated their nuptials with a more formal dinner for 200 close friends and family in the evening.

For Eugenie’s October wedding, guests will reportedly attend a luncheon reception and a more casual party the following day. The Sun is eyeing the bride-to-be’s Pinterest page and a board she created called “Eugenie’s Guide to London” for clues to her reception menu. The site points out that Eugenie’s fondness for the Petersham Nursery in London could be a catering clue. Other spots Eugenie has tagged include London restaurants The Detox Kitchen and The Mae Deli, which could be frontrunners to provide her wedding reception fare.

Princess Eugenie and her fiance already have a bigger guest list than Meghan and Harry. With 850 guests reportedly on the invite list, the catering bill will be sky high no matter who provides the food.

Per Brides magazine, Eugenie and Jack are expected to host a “traditional post-ceremony brunch” which could cost close to $200,000 for the food alone. The couple is also reportedly planning a more informal party the day after their Friday wedding—and it sounds like a “fair” to remember.

According to The Sunday Times, the Saturday night party will include “dodgems and funfair rides, coconut shies, lots of food stalls, loads of cocktails, Bloody Marys for the hangovers, and a festival vibe.” This sounds much different than Meghan and Harry’s formal dinner party at Frogmore House.

While royal family fans won’t have an all-access pass to the reception and after-party, plans to televise Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank are now on—at least in the U.K. Vanity Fair reports that while the BBC has declined to air the wedding in the U.K., citing concerns about ratings, British network ITV will air Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding as a part of its daytime talk show This Morning. The three-hour special will be titled This Morning at the Royal Wedding.