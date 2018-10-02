Don't let the Halloween mask fool you, Jones means business.

Actor January Jones takes skin care seriously, and she warns her fans that her regimen is not for the faint of heart as seen by the photo she posted on Instagram with her glowing mask. Jones, who does have beautiful skin, says that many fans asked, and so she thought she would give them the rundown on what she does to keep her skin in tiptop shape for around $6,000.

Page Six says that January Jones, 40, listed the steps she follows in order to maintain a beautiful complexion.

“Some have asked so here is a detailed account of my current skincare regime. It’s not for the faint of heart but it’s something I love to do. It’s my favorite self-care indulgence and I find it very meditative to do masks and I am always trying new products.”

In her Instagram photo, she is using a $2,300 Déesse Pro LED mask, which she uses daily for 20 minutes. She says she only washes her face at night in an effort to avoid stripping her skin.

“I only wash my face at night, in the morning I splash water or spray rose water so I don’t lose the previous night’s moisture.”

Her next step is a variety of five serums, some for the day and some for the night. Then she says she uses additional oils that are just for bedtime, including a $795 Supremÿa Night Cream. Next, she adds different retinols which are blended for her by her facialist.

“[They] change all the time depending on what my skin is needing (factoring in weather, travel, and stress).”

Page Six added up the cost of Jones’ skincare routine and came up with a whopping total of $5,677. Beauty obviously does have a price tag.

January Jones is also a single mother to a son, Xander, whose father has not been publicly named. But in chef Bobby Flay’s divorce from actor Stephanie March of Law & Order: SVU, March said that it was Flay’s infidelity with Jones which triggered the end of their marriage.

“Reportedly, Stephanie March had literally kicked Flay out of her house and her life when she had learned about Bobby Flay and January Jones’ alleged romance. This in addition to Flay being linked to Giada de Laurentiis as well.”

March has publicly stated that she believes that Flay could be the father of Jones’ son Xander, though neither Flay nor Jones would confirm or deny this publicly.