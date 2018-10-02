Proud Mom Who Breastfeeds In Public Is Accused Of Trying To Steal Other Women’s Men

'These are my breasts, hear them roar.'

A New Yorker who believes wholeheartedly in the benefits of breast milk has been branded “disgusting” and a “man-stealer” for breastfeeding her 2-year-old child in public.

The Mirror reports that 39-year-old Reka Nyari is sick of the judgmental manner of other women, simply because she refuses to feed her daughter formula and is a firm advocate of mother’s milk, whatever the time and whatever the place.

Most recently Reka has complained how she was “degraded” by a fellow female when flying from New York to Budapest.

“Possibly the most obnoxious person was a woman who was sitting in front of us with her boyfriend on a plane from New York City to Budapest, Hungary. “She called me ‘disgusting’ followed by a litany of degrading swear words. Apparently she thought I was trying to steal her man by quietly breastfeeding my baby during the landing of the plane. “Breastfeeding is natural, and our breasts were made for feeding our babies. Associating breastfeeding with sex or perversion is disturbing.”

Reka, who originally hails from Finland said, “It has been irritating how judgmental people can be about women who breastfeed, and how sexualized the breast and nipple have become.”

Reka has been breastfeeding her daughter since she was born in November 2015. The proud mom refuses to bow down to the haters. She has posted snaps to her 30,000 Instagram followers of herself posing naked whilst feeding her daughter.

She views such pictures as a way of sticking two fingers up to the critics and educating her social media fan base about the benefits of lactation.