Proud Mom Who Breastfeeds In Public Is Accused Of Trying To Steal Other Women’s Men

A New Yorker who believes wholeheartedly in the benefits of breast milk has been branded “disgusting” and a “man-stealer” for breastfeeding her 2-year-old child in public.
The Mirror reports that 39-year-old Reka Nyari is sick of the judgmental manner of other women, simply because she refuses to feed her daughter formula and is a firm advocate of mother’s milk, whatever the time and whatever the place.
Most recently Reka has complained how she was “degraded” by a fellow female when flying from New York to Budapest.
“Possibly the most obnoxious person was a woman who was sitting in front of us with her boyfriend on a plane from New York City to Budapest, Hungary.
“She called me ‘disgusting’ followed by a litany of degrading swear words. Apparently she thought I was trying to steal her man by quietly breastfeeding my baby during the landing of the plane.
“Breastfeeding is natural, and our breasts were made for feeding our babies. Associating breastfeeding with sex or perversion is disturbing.”
Reka, who originally hails from Finland said, “It has been irritating how judgmental people can be about women who breastfeed, and how sexualized the breast and nipple have become.”
Reka has been breastfeeding her daughter since she was born in November 2015. The proud mom refuses to bow down to the haters. She has posted snaps to her 30,000 Instagram followers of herself posing naked whilst feeding her daughter.
She views such pictures as a way of sticking two fingers up to the critics and educating her social media fan base about the benefits of lactation.
“My daughter usually has breast milk in the mornings when we wake up, and if I am at home, at night when she goes to bed.
“If she is feeling sick, she may want to feed more often and during the day. I have always been a bit of a lactivist (breastfeeding activist).
“Looking back at it, it was my way of defying societal norms – I was waiting for someone to start complaining to me so that I could educate them about it.
“Now that my daughter is thirty-four-months-old, I get judged and criticised a lot. Friends and family roll their eyes, give unapproving stares, and tell me that I should quit.
“They tell me that it’s somehow harmful for my child and for me, that what I am doing is somewhat selfish, disturbing or perverse. People are shocked.
“I was considering weaning my daughter off when she was about one-year-old, but I found so much evidence that extending breastfeeding past one-year is extremely beneficial for both the mum and child.
“Why does a breastfeeding mother anger and irritate people so much? I have found that most of this anger is unfounded. As soon as people read on the matter, they become less judgmental.
“Breastfeeding and extended breastfeeding should be normalised. I feel sad when I read about a lot of mothers who breastfeed past a year but hide it because they feel ashamed or judged.
“The more women speak publicly about this; the more people are exposed to the idea and the more acceptable it becomes.
“I ask those that judge, what research they have that backs up their criticism. Then I kindly present them with the abundance of research that states that extended breastfeeding is beneficial to the mother and child.
“Of course, I give my daughter solid food too – she loves to eat. But some of the benefits of extended breastfeeding include: boosting the child’s immune system, helping brain and intellectual development, and making children more socially adaptable and independent.”
“I get a lot of supportive messages from women that have also breastfed their toddlers till around three-years, or longer.
“For the few negative comments I get per post, I try to educate those people so that we can remove the negative stigma surrounding this matter.
“We should also stop the negative cycle of constantly criticising and judging women’s bodies and the decisions they make regarding their bodies.
“Choosing to breastfeed, or not to breastfeed, is an individual choice. These are my breasts, hear them roar.”