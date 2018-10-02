‘DWTS’ Pro ‘Mad’ At Celeb Partner For On-Stage Antics

Dancing with the Stars pro Sharna Burgess is angry at celeb partner Bobby Bones for his antics during their otherwise elegant foxtrot on Monday’s episode of the ABC reality dance competition series.

During the show’s premiere episode, Bones ran wild around the stage and carried on as a man gone wild after their first dance. While Burgess tried to play off his antics in front of the cameras, when they were offstage, Bones learned how unhappy his pro partner was with his display of excitement.

During the second week of competition, Bones and Burgess completed a gorgeous foxtrot to raise their judge’s scores set to Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York.”

Bones failed to complete the dance’s final move. He then decided to end the routine by doing the viral dance craze known as flossing, prompting a stern look from his pro partner. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Burgess revealed she was none too happy with Bones’ behavior.

“Right now, I’m mad at him,” Burgess stated.

Bones responded to her declaration by stating, “That’s true! It’s absolutely true. This is no set-up. She is ticked at me, and she deserves to be.”

Although the couple worked hard on their dance and together strove to be better performers than their first outing on the ballroom floor, they only scored 20 points out of a possible 30, likely due to Bones’ addition of his own choreography at the routine’s end.

Burgess’ anger at his devil-may-care attitude doesn’t seem to phase Bones.

He admitted he is “happy” that people smile during his routines, as that is his goal while performing. Bones also admitted to trying to be a better dancer but ultimately, he just wants to please his fans.

Although Burgess fears her partner’s unpredictability, she also doesn’t want to control him.

“I just want him to believe in the dancing that he does,” Burgess said to ET. “I love the way he celebrates and I love what he brings to the dance floor, I just want him to finish the last move. That’s all! And then he can celebrate and party.”

There is one place where Bones can let loose, during the freestyles in the series finale. If they make it to the finish line, Burgess said all bets are off on what Bones can do on the dance floor.

“I’m not even going to choreograph it. I’m just going to press play on a track and let him do his thing,” she quipped.

Dancing with the Stars returns Tuesday with Vegas Night at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.