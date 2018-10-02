Stormy Daniels Says She’ll Take Down Trump With Her ‘Pants On’ In Sneak Peek Of Upcoming Interview

In an upcoming interview, Stormy Daniels says she will share salacious details of her alleged night with President Donald Trump, a man she said she is determined to bring down, according to a sneak peak of the 60 Minutes Australia interview.

“Everything’s on the table,” she tells reporter Liz Hayes in a preview ahead of Sunday’s interview. “Only from now on I’ll have my pants on.”

The adult entertainer became embroiled in a national scandal when The Wall Street Journal revealed earlier this year that she and Trump’s personal lawyer at the time, Michael Cohen, had signed a nondisclosure agreement just before the 2016 presidential election. Around the same time, Daniels talked to the media about her alleged affair with the president.

Inviting the 60 Minutes cameras to a special location, Daniels promises to reveal the details of what happened that night with Trump and expose what went on behind the scenes in her fight against the president, as well as his attempts to keep her quiet, 9 News reported.

As Hayes points out, there is quite a lot the public doesn’t about Stormy Daniels, considering she has been in the public eye for years now.

“I’m not a liar, and I’m not a gold digger,” she tells Hayes in the clip.

Daniels affirms that “the entire universe has seen” the most intimate parts of her body, adding that that’s an advantage now that she has her mind set on exposing Trump.

“I’m pretty hard to embarrass,” she tells Hayes.

Daniels says her motivation for speaking out comes from being threatened during the process, she said.

“I was being ripped to shreds and backed into a corner, and then I was threatened,” she added.

Daniels’ much-anticipated new memoir Full Disclosure is set to be released today, Oct. 2, as the Inquisitr previously noted. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, describes experiencing heartbreaking parental neglect and sexual abuse growing up, which leads to the story of a smart girl who had to resort to sexual tactics to get ahead in life.

“The deck has always been stacked against me, but I own my story and the choices I made,” Daniels wrote in her book.

Besides her own life story, Daniels promises to include details about her involvement with the president, as the Inquisitr pointed out. One example of the details she shares in the book includes the effects the alleged affair with Trump had on her marriage, which dissolved as a consequence.