Kim Kardashian Shares Supportive Photo With Husband Kanye West Following ‘SNL’ Rant

Kim Kardashian West has hit back at claims that she was “embarrassed” of Kanye’s Saturday Night Live performance by sharing a sweet loved-up photo of the two of them on Instagram with the caption “We Got Love” and two heart emojis.

Kanye West’s political rant over the weekend on SNL prompted rumors that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was “embarrassed” of him, according to the Metro, but the 37-year-old has now put those claims to rest as she took to social media to publicly show her love for her husband.

“They definitely have their issues, but Kim always defends Kanye publicly and tries to be supportive. She believes Kanye is entitled to his opinion and can express it freely. She may not always agree with him, but she still feels he’s allowed to believe what he wants,” a source told E! News.

“This is who he is and she knew that when she married him. He’s always been controversial and can ruffle feathers. Kanye loves to speak his mind and that’s not going to change. Kim knows she’s never going to stop Kanye from expressing himself,” the source added.

Kanye performed three times on SNL throughout the show’s first episode of the new season. As he was ending his last performance of “Ghost Town” alongside 070 Shake, Kid Cudi, and Ty Dolla $ign, he shocked viewers by putting on a “Make America Great Again” baseball cap and giving a pro-Trump, politically-charged speech.

Kanye’s rant was cut short halfway through, but videos of the full speech emerged on social media afterward. His friend, comedian Chris Rock, recorded most of it on Instagram, and he can be heard whispering “oh my God” as the 41-year-old rapper delivers his speech. While some of the audience members boo Kanye, others can also be heard applauding him.

“You see they laughing at me. You heard ’em, they scream at me, they bully me. They bullied me backstage they said, ‘Don’t go out there with that hat on,'” he said to the cameras, as reported by the Metro.

The next day, Kanye posted a picture of himself wearing the MAGA hat on Instagram, claiming that it represented “good and America becoming whole again.” However, he found himself engulfed in controversy again for saying that he wishes to “abolish the 13th amendment,” – the amendment to the United States Constitution responsible for abolishing slavery in the country – which he later cleared up by tweeting that it was “slavery in disguise.”

Back in April, Kim had to come forward and speak out on his controversial views, saying that even though she didn’t necessarily agree with his political stance, she respected the fact that he is entitled to his own opinion.