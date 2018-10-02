It seems Uncle Alec knew what he was talking about.

Uncle Alec Baldwin was reportedly telling the truth last month when he told the world that his niece Hailey Baldwin married her fiance Justin Bieber while the two were in New York. It’s unclear why they chose all of the cloak and dagger, but TMZ says that the couple married the same day they got their marriage license in New York City, and they did it without a prenup.

TMZ says that People Magazine got it right, but the couple wanted to keep it undercover. Sources say that the new Mr. & Mrs. Bieber were married by clergy Jeffrey Quinn, who is a faculty member at Nyack College, and they brought their own witness, Josh Mehl, Justin’s friend from his church back in Los Angeles.

But why no prenup?

“As we reported, Justin and Hailey both reached out to lawyers for a prenup, but now the plot thickens. We’re told they reached out the very same day they got hitched, but there was no way to get a prenup drafted and signed that quickly.”

After the fact, Bieber could have had a post-nup worked out, but reportedly there has been no movement on that front, despite the fact that Bieber is said to be worth $250 million.

But kudos on breaking the story to People Magazine, who seems to have gotten it right from day one. It seems that Justin Bieber, 24, and Hailey Baldwin, 21, just wanted to do their own thing.

“They went ahead and did it without listening to anyone.”

People Magazine says that they were given the scoop via a religious source who told them that the marriage was made official at the courthouse at the same time they got their marriage license.

But the same source says that the newly married couple are going to throw a serious shindig for friends and family.

“They’re going to have a big blowout, in front of God and everyone they love.”

According to People, Bieber and Baldwin will forever celebrate their official anniversary every year on September 13. Sources close to the couple say that they wanted their actual official wedding to be quiet and private with no paparazzi and certainly, no helicopters hovering overhead.

Bieber and Baldwin never wanted a long engagement. After they decided to tie the knot, they wanted to do it.

“As of now, they want a small ceremony with their families. They are not planning a huge, celebrity wedding. They are getting married for love and don’t want a flashy wedding.”

In retrospect, it seems that it was Hailey Baldwin who dropped the biggest hint to the press.

“I see no reason to wait. When you know it’s right, it’s right,” adding that his parents are on board with the marriage. “I said to them, ‘You’d stop me if you didn’t think this was the right decision, right?’ And they didn’t.”