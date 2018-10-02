Halsey Leaves Little To The Imagination In Underwear Instagram Snap

Halsey took to Instagram Monday to share a sizzling snap of herself enjoying sunny Italy as she lets her imagination fly by creating art in a stunning setting.

In the snap, the singer is sitting in a chair on a balcony as she uses a table to create art in daring white lace underwear, which leaves her tattoos on full display as well as her stunning curves. To complete her gorgeous look, the singer wore a stylish polka-dot head wrap. In the background, the gorgeous sea extends all the way to the horizon. According to the post’s geotag, Halsey is working on her art at Praiano, an Italian town located on the Amalfi Coast.

“Swipe for a sweet surprise,” she captioned the photo, instructing her fans to swipe to reveal a closeup of her painting, which shows a gorgeous bowl full of cherries.

Her fans were stunned by her talent and looks, asking the singer whether there is anything she can’t do. The photo garnered more than 753,000 likes and 3,000 comments.

“What can’t you do,” one Instagram user asked, while another added, “literally how in the hell are you good at everything i don’t get it.”

Halsey recently traveled to Italy to celebrate her 24th birthday alongside on-again boyfriend G-Eazy, just months after the couple announced their split, as Complex pointed out.

Proving that the two have reconciled, the rapper took to his own social media page to share a heartfelt birthday message to Halsey. On her birthday, September 29, G-Eazy shared a photo of her leaning against a brick wall decorated with paintings. The geotag suggests the photo was taken in Venice, Italy.

“Happy birthday to this one. I love you so so so much and I always will. I myself, along with millions and millions of other people appreciate you more than you’ll ever know. You’re the brightest star in the sky. So grateful to get to travel thru life with you, so happy to call you my queen. Happy birthday baby,” the 29-year-old rapper captioned the photo.

Halsey replied to his post, saying that this was her “best birthday ever,” according to Page Six. The birthday getaway comes less than two months after their breakup was confirmed, which was primarily due to trust issues, according to Complex, citing sources familiar with the issue. However, rumors of reconciliation started in August when G-Eazy and Halsey were spotted together exiting a VMAs after-party together holding hands, as per the Complex report.