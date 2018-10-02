Alexis Ren Experiences Major Wardrobe Malfunction On ‘DWTS’

Model and internet sensation Alexis Ren suffered a major wardrobe malfunction on week two of Dancing with the Stars that cost the gorgeous star points for her ballet-inspired Argentine Tango.

During the October 1 show, Ren dazzled the judges and the audience with a dance to the music of the ballet Swan Lake for the evening’s competition titled New York Night.

Pro-partner Alan Bersten tried his best to keep the malfunction unnoticed, attempting to make it a part of the dance, but it was quite obvious that something went awry when he tried to remove a small tutu from around Ren’s waist and it wouldn’t detach, according to People Magazine.

Ren donned a gorgeous bejeweled black leotard with a matching tutu and ballet slippers, which were, in fact, dance shoes. Unfortunately for the couple, although they tried their best to move forward with their dance, the gaffe was apparent.

Upon completion of their dance, Ren noted to show host Tom Bergeron, “It just didn’t want to come off!”

Bergeron quipped of the malfunction, “We had a stubborn tutu incident there.”

The Season 27 performer was on point for the judges, despite the wardrobe issue that threatened her final score. Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Len Goodman praised the internet sensations’ dancing skills.

Tonioli stated, “The tutu got stuck, but never mind, you were prima Argentina.”

Judge Inaba praised the twosome for the “incredible energy exchange” between Bersten and Ren and said despite the wardrobe malfunction the couple “nailed” the tough dance.

Head Judge Goodman called the couple’s efforts the best dance of the evening.

Ren, who earned a score of 25 out of 30 total judges points remarked, “I fulfilled one of my dreams to wear a tutu on stage. I never got to when I was little.”

She also noted that her Argentine Tango was the first time she had done ballet in eight years.

Ren is best known as a Maxim Magazine cover girl. She appeared on the cover of the publications’ August 2017 issue. She also scored the cover of Maxim Mexico in March 2018.

She also was seen in the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue as one of the magazine’s rookies.

Ren is a popular internet celebrity. She boasts 12.8 million followers on Instagram and 1.6 million followers on Twitter.

The second week of the dancing competition continues tonight as the couples celebrate the history and legacy of Las Vegas on Dancing with the Stars, which airs beginning at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.