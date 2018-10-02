‘Attack On Titan’ Season 3, Episode 11 Delayed, New Release Date Revealed!

Attack on Titan Season 3 Episode 11 is expected to answer some mysteries of the previous episode, including the appearance of the Beast, Colossal, and Armored Titans inside the Walls. Unfortunately, fans will be needing to wait a little longer to watch the new episode as NHK General TV postponed their October 1 premiere to air relevant news and information about Typhoon Trami.

According to Comicbook, Attack on Titan Season 3 Episode 11 is set to be released on October 7.

“If you were looking forward to a brand-new episode of Attack on Titan today, you need to step back from the computer. A new report from Japan has gone live, and it has confirmed the anime is taking an unexpected break this week. According to Attack on Titan‘s official website, the anime is delaying episode 48 one week. The decision was made to free up networks for coverage of Typhoon Trami. Currently, episode 48 is set to air on October 7 on NHK General TV as its October 1 premiere was bumped.”

The reason for the delay of the new episode of Attack on Titan is understandable. As of now, fans, especially those who haven’t read the manga yet, are surely excited to know what will happen next.

Attack on Titan Season 3 Episode 10, which is currently available at Chia-Anime, featured several interesting scenes including the Titan serum Levi Ackerman received from his uncle Kenny, Queen Historia Reiss’ coronation, and the epic fight between the Beast Titan and the Armored Titan. Attack on Titan Season 3 Episode 11 could reveal what Captain Levi plans to do with the Titan serum.

With the huge threat inside the Walls, one of the members of the Survey Corps could be forced to use the Titan serum in order to help defend the humanity against the Beast, Colossal, and Armored Titans. However, it could also put humanity in a huge risk, especially if the man who will use the Titan serum will be unable to control the Titan power.

As shown in the previous episode, the Beast Titan looked determine to retrieve the power of the Founding Titan from Eren. After beating the Armored Titan, Beast Titan wanted it to be clear to Reiner Braun and Bertholdt Hoover that main priority is to capture Eren and not to save their comrade Annie Leonhart, who is currently in an underground prison inside the Walls.

With the upcoming tragedy, Queen Historia Reiss will be needing to make an immediate action to save her people from great danger.