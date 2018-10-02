Olivia Culpo Looks Red Hot In Sexy Bikini

Throwback time!

Olivia Culpo is finally moving on from her endless vacations, and the star made sure to give her 3.2 million followers a final taste of summer by posting a smoking hot throwback picture on her Instagram page.

The beach babe shared a picture of herself sporting a sexy red bikini while on the set of her new movie The Swing Of Things, which was shot in Negril, Jamaica. The revealing photo was taken during Culpo’s last few days playing the character Laura Jane for the upcoming film.

The Swing Of Things, which also stars Matt McCoy, Adelaide Kane, Chord Overstreet, and Luke Wilson, is about “a groom-to-be who accidentally books his destination wedding and honeymoon at a swingers resort in Jamaica,” according to the Daily Mail. The film’s release date is yet to be known.

In previous similar pictures, the star had tagged the brand Solid & Striped on her bikini, a move that delighted curious fans. She is also seen holding a red piece over her shoulder, which is tagged as being from the brand Majorelle. And yet again, fans gushed over Culpo’s stunning physique and sweet smile, with one Instagram user saying “I think you are the most beautiful woman in the world,” while other commented “Love this red bikini.”

The former Miss Universe then posted a picture in which she’s seen wearing a black crop sweater and black leggings combo while holding a delicious-looking green drink and standing next to several suitcases, with the caption: “My little break is over! No more sweat pants, beach days, banana bread, and Words With Friends for me…. Any guesses where I’m going next?”

The star has been making all her fans jealous by posting insanely beautiful pictures from her time in Jamaica. Just last month, and as reported by the Inquisitr, Culpo shared a string of steamy photos of herself enjoying the island life – including a snap of her on standing on a paddle board with a colorful sunset behind her and the caption: “Still can’t get over how gorgeous this sunset was.”

And now that her work-vacation is over, some fans are guessing the model-turned-actress is heading to Miami, where her boyfriend and Miami Dolphins star Danny Amendola is currently based in. The two had announced their split earlier this year, but they now seem to have rekindled their romance. Culpo was spotted in Miami just a few days ago, where she may have gone to support her beau as his team were crushed 38-7 by the New England Patriots.