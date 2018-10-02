Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Responds After Being Mom-Shamed Over Daughter’s Appearence

Nicole Polizzi, best known as “Snooki,” isn’t going to watch Instagram users criticize her 4-year-old daughter’s appearance. The Jersey Shore star has responded to internet trolls who took to her social media page to comment on a photo Snooki shared of her daughter Giovanna Marie alongside Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s daughter Meilani Alexandra, who is also 4, as People magazine noted.

The snap of the children was taken on Saturday when they attended the wedding shower of co-star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino. Giovanna Marie is wearing a cute black and white striped dress featuring a bow at the front, which she wore with black tights underneath. The little girl is wearing pink Crocs. Meilani Alexandra is wearing a dress featuring a white top and a baby pink tutu bottom.

“Here’s a pic of us at our first red carpet event. We were so young,” the 20-year-old mother of two captioned the photo, tagging JWoww and including the hashtag “TheHitchuation.”

As innocuous as the post may sound, many users took to the post’s comment section to point out how Snooki’s daughter looked disheveled, commenting on the girl’s hair as well as clothes.

“You have money dress your girl better. She’s beautiful but needs to look nicer. You take time to do your hair face and dress do the same for her,” one Instagram user wrote. Another added, “Kids hair is crazy,” and yet another user wrote, “y didn’t you dress sissy up?”

Instead of sitting back or ignoring, Snooki engaged the commenters, challenging them to just let kids be kids. In response to one Instagram user, the reality TV star responded that she lets her children pick their own outfits to encourage them to express themselves.

“Mind your own business tho…i let my daughter pick her own outfits. I let her express herself. Are you a mother? Worry about your own damn kids, and let us live. She’s 4 god damn years old, f*** off,” Snooki wrote in the thread.

Snooki responded to every negative comment, as also on the ones written by fans who defended her and Giovanna Marie’s choices.

Coming to Polizzi’s defense, one fan wrote, “When I saw this picture, I thought that it is so wonderful that your daughter looks like a kid and not a mini-adult. Then I came to the comments….. I am sorry for these people.”

This isn’t the first time Snooki has been mom-shamed on the internet. When Giovanna Marie was 2, the mother was criticized for doing the opposite thing: Applying makeup on her toddler, as Parents magazine noted at the time.