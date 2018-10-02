‘Bachelorette’ Star Jillian Harris Welcomes Second Child With Fiancé Justin Pasutto

They are now a perfect family of four!

Jillian Harris, who starred on Season 5 of The Bachelorette, has given birth to her second child with fiancé Justin Pasutto. The Canadian TV personality shared her happy news — and adorable photos and videos of her newborn — on Instagram.

Harris, who already has a 2-year-old son, Leo, now has one of each! She welcomed little Annie into the world over the weekend.

“Best date night ever,” she said on Instagram on Monday, October 1.

“A little golf, a little party in the delivery room, a little push, and a new little one to love!”

The accompanying photo was of the sweet baby sleeping on one of her father’s arms, her tiny head supported by just one of Pasutto’s large hands.

Harris also posted several short videos to her Instagram story, introducing adorable Annie to her more than 883,000 followers.

“She’s healthy, delivery was great,” said the 38-year-old mom in one clip.

In another video, the proud mama explained that Annie was named after one of her great-grandmothers, Harris’ father’s mother.

Many people came to visit the newborn baby at the Harris-Pasutto house, including her uncle, Matt Zuto.

“We are obviously over the moon,” Harris told People. “We were so worried about Leo and his feelings, but he is actually so in love with her.”

Annie has a head full of dark hair, just like her mother, but a stark contrast from her brother, who has superlight blond locks.

No word yet as to how the family’s boxer, Nacho Cilantro Pasutto — who has his own Instagram account — is taking having a new sibling. He seems to love brother Leo, though, based on all of the photos of the two playing together.

Harris, an interior designer, first stepped into the public eye in 2009 when she competed for Jason Mesnick’s heart on Season 13 of The Bachelor. Later that same year, after not finding love on her first ABC reality series, she moved on to The Bachelorette. She chose technology consultant Ed Swiderski as her No. 1 man and they became engaged. However, the couple separated in 2010.

Since then, she has become a regular fixture on television in her native Canada. She’s hosted Canada’s Handyman Challenge and Love It or List It Vancouver, and, in 2017, she and Pasutto, a former professional snowboarder, starred on the docuseries Jillian and Justin.

As for any mothers-to-be looking for tips to help prevent stretch marks, right before Annie’s birth, Harris posted a photo of her extra-large baby bump on Instagram and said that she used Saje’s Mother’s Wellness oil blend “after every shower” during both of her pregnancies.