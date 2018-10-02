‘Game Of Thrones’: Confirmation That Jon Snow’s Direwolf, Ghost, Will Return For The Final Season

Fans were disappointed when Ghost was a no-show in Season 7 of 'Game of Thrones.'

For many fans of HBO’s Game of Thrones, a lack of direwolves in Season 7 was a definite let down. However, it seems like HBO will make up for it in the final season of Game of Thrones.

When Game of Thrones first premiered on HBO, the Stark children were all presented with a direwolf each — even Jon Snow, who was an illegitimate child. Over the seasons, viewers have seen these direwolves come and go, some permanently, some just for a season or two. Many of the Stark direwolves have died but Jon Snow’s Ghost is still alive and kicking. Although, in Season 7, he wasn’t spotted at all and only mentioned once according to Huffington Post, when Sansa stated that it would be “unfair for Jon to expect the North to ‘sit and wait for him like Ghost.'”

HBO has claimed that Ghost was present in one scene in Season 7 of Game of Thrones as was revealed by one of the show’s writer’s Brian Cogman in the Season 7 DVD commentary, according to Fansided. The scene in question involved Jon petting the direwolf’s head and telling the animal to watch over Sansa. However, this scene didn’t make the final cut for Season 7, so viewers never got to see the beast in the end.

Now, it has been revealed by Huffington Post that Ghost has definitely been confirmed to appear in Season 8 of Game of Thrones. According to VFX supervisor, Joe Bauer, Ghost will reappear for the final season of the hit epic fantasy TV series. Bauer also teased that the direwolf will be seen often in Season 8 of Game of Thrones.

#GameofThrones Bryan Cogman talks about the Ghost scene that was cut from season 8. https://t.co/N6kxxYgS7P pic.twitter.com/X2kXMV7Moj — Winter is Coming (@WiCnet) May 27, 2018

“Oh, you’ll see him again,” Bauer revealed during his interview with Huffington Post.

“He has a fair amount of screen time in Season 8. He does show up.”

In addition, Joe Bauer also insisted that Ghost would likely be more than just a scene prop, hinting that there will be some exciting things coming up for Ghost in Season 8 of Game of Thrones.

“Ghost does show up, and he does some… he’s very present and does some pretty cool things in Season 8,” Bauer teased.

As for why there was a lack of direwolves in Season 7 of Game of Thrones? Apparently, it is tricky to film them.

“The direwolves are tough because you don’t want to get them wrong, so we end up always shooting real wolves and doing a scaling trick with them, but the real wolves only behave in certain ways,” Bauer said.

The final season of Game of Thrones will premiere on HBO in the first half of 2019.