Aubrey O’Day Flaunts Daring Curves In Crop Top And Barely There Bottoms

Danity Kane singer, Aubrey O’Day took to Instagram to share her daring curves with fans just hours after successful The Universe Is Undefeated tour stop in New York City.

In the surreal photo, the “White Hot Lies” singer is wearing items from the Fashion Nova line, a brand she represents on the popular social media network that’s known for its daring, trendy styles. O’Day used a filter to turn to photo black and white and add colorful flowers throughout. Plus, her closed eyes feature soft pink, shimmering eyeshadow for a pop of color.

The reality TV star donned a daring pair of the brand’s Wild One lace-up shorts in white, which feature a waistband, panels in the front and the back, and laces for the sides. She paired the bottoms with a ribbed tank style cropped top that barely covered her assets. O’Day’s blonde hair fell in waves, and she accessorized with a think neck chain and a bracelet. In the caption, the Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars cast member claims he’s in love with who she is, and her fans ultimately agreed with nearly 10,500 of her 890,000 followers on Instagram “liking” the photo in a mere four hours after she posted it on Monday evening.

The newly reunited Danity Kane kicked off their new tour Sunday evening in New York City, and according to O’Day’s Instagram story, fans loved DK3’s new stage show, which features O’Day, Shannon Bex, and Dawn Richard. The group plays Danity Kane music as well as pieces from Dawn Richard’s solo career along with Dumblonde music from Bex and O’Day.

Initially formed in 2005 after winning MTV’s Making The Band, the group has broken up and gotten back together several times. After a night of singing and dancing their hearts out, O’Day chronicled their busy day filled with an iHeartRadio interview as well as a glamorous photo shoot for Cosmo. The group is back on the scene in a big way after its earlier original success. Also, Dumblonde should have a new album coming out soon, according to an Inquisitr report.

Although she’s living her best life right now, things haven’t always been the greatest for O’Day in recent times. She actually contemplated suicide at one point during her tumultuous relationship with Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, which ended in July 2017. On her Instastory last night, the singer wrote over a picture of herself, “nights like tonight verify my choice to keep fighting for the most out of life. I love y’all. Beyond grateful and present.”