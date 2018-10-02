‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Will Sinks Deeper, Sami Makes A Shocking Discovery

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that many fan favorite characters will be getting big news this week in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives fans can expect to see Will Horton (Chandler Massey) dig himself into a deeper hole with his current boyfriend, Paul Narita (Christopher Sean).

As many viewers already know, Will fell in love with Paul after returning to Salem with amnesia. He did not remember anything about his former life, or his marriage to Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith). However, all of that has changed now.

Will finally remembered his entire life, as well as his love for Sonny. Just when Will and Sonny were ready to get back together, something tragic happened. Will’s boyfriend, Paul, fell out of a window while struggling with Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) over a gun. Now he is paralyzed and may never walk again.

Upon hearing Paul’s horrible news, Will decided that he should stay with him and offer him support during the tough time in his life, leaving Sonny out in the cold, despite the fact that the couple is desperate to be together.

This week, Days of our Lives fans will see Will make an even bigger commitment to Paul, and slip even further away from Sonny.

Meanwhile, Will’s troublemaking mother, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney), will also find herself in an interesting situation. Sami will make a shocking discovery this week, as many fans believe she’ll find out that her mother Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) has been swapped out with her doppelganger, Hattie Adams, and that John was blackmailed into marrying Hattie.

In the latest #DAYS, John reveals his plan to save Marlena.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/SaxYjezEuc — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) September 19, 2018

As Days of our Lives viewers will remember, Marlena was shot during her wedding to John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and ended up in a coma. When her daughter, Belle Black Brady (Martha Madison) found documents revealing that Marlena did not want to be artificially kept alive, the beloved character was set to be taken off life support.

That’s when John, Roman (Josh Taylor), and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) concocted a plan to switch Marlena and Hattie, giving Marlena more time to heal and wake up from her injuries.

On Tuesday, John will see his prayers answered when he finds out that the love of his life has finally woken up from her coma, and is doing well.

Meanwhile, Days of our Lives fans will also see more scenes between Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) when Ben delivers some good news to Ciara, who has just consummated her relationship with Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams)

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.