Donald Trump Takes Some Cheap Shots At His 2020 Presidential Rivals

It's beginning to look a lot like 2020 as Donald Trump attacks his presumed Democratic competition in advance of the presidential election.

Donald Trump spoke at a rally in Tennessee on Monday, where he chose to attack three Democrats who are presumed to be among his 2020 competition. Apparently, Trump is thinking about reelection.

Trump was at the rally to speak in favor of Rep. Marsha Blackburn’s Senate campaign but veered off course to take some shots at former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), according to WWL-TV.

These three are considered to be the top contenders for the Democratic party heading into the 2020 presidential campaign.

“They got some real beauties going,” Trump said of the Democratic party. He then went on to insult Joe Biden, who served as Vice President under Barack Obama, saying that Obama “took [Biden] off the trash heap.”

During a press event on the same day, Donald Trump said that Booker “ran Newark, New Jersey into the ground,” according to the Chicago Sun-Times. “He was a horrible mayor.”

The rally was the end of a busy day for Trump, who announced a new trade deal with Mexico and China in the morning. At the press conference where he spoke about the new deal, he was bombarded with questions about his Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh, according to USA Today.

At the rally, Trump also issued a few blanket insults for the entire Democratic party, saying “they’re going to flood your streets with criminal aliens,” CNN reports. “They are the party of crime.”

The Republicans are facing several tough midterm elections across the country, and deeply red Tennessee may be in danger of leaving the fold. The GOP is barely hanging onto their Senate majority, reports Politico.

Trump lent his particular brand of star power to Blackburn, saying “she’s got Tennessee values,” and that “a vote for Marsha is really a vote for me and everything that we stand for. It’s a vote for ‘Make America Great Again.'”

For her part, Blackburn assured Trump that Tennessee will remain true to its usual hue. “I know that the Democrats keep saying that there is a blue wave coming…but let me tell you something: Mr. President, when that blue wave gets to that state line it is going to run smack dab into the great red wall.”

At least one Tennessee political strategist disagrees. Tom Ingram told reporters that “it’s a vulnerable race.”

That’s putting it mildly. Blackburn is running against Democrat Phil Bredesen. Polling data from RealClear Politics shows the two candidates deadlocked. In the most recent poll, both candidates had 46.5 percent of the vote.