‘Knightfall’ Season 2: First Look Image Of Mark Hamill

Mark Hamill will be playing a Templar Knight called Talus in Season 2 of 'Knightfall.'

When news broke back in August that Star Wars legend, Mark Hamill, would be joining the Season 2 cast of History Channel’s Knightfall, fans were super excited. However, since then, there has been little by way of news on Hamill’s role. But now, the very first image of Hamill in Knightfall costume has been released.

According to History Channel’s original press release, Mark Hamill is joining the Season 2 cast of Knightfall as a character called Talus.

“Hamill will play the role of ‘Talus,’ a battle-hardened Knight Templar veteran of the Crusades, who survived captivity for ten years in the Holy Land and is tasked with training the new initiates to the Order.

Since the announcement, little has been spoken about Mark Hamill’s character. But now, a new image of Hamill’s character, standing in front of Knightfall‘s main character, Landry (Tom Cullen), reveals more detail about Talus.

The image shows a character who is wizened and battle-scarred. According to TV Insider, Hamill’s character wears his scars with pride.

“He takes pride in the scars, because they made him who he is,” says Knightfall‘s new showrunner, Aaron Helbing.

So far, there has been little news at all in relation to how the events that unfolded in the Season 1 finale of Knightfall will affect Season 2. While fans know that Hamill’s character will be a Templar, it is unclear how this new character will be involved with the upcoming storylines for Season 2.

Larry Horricks / History Channel

However, the image also shows Landry which could lead viewers to make some assumptions about Landry in Season 2. The image shows an older character and Helbing suggests that the pair will come to loggerheads in Season 2 of Knightfall.

“The two of them face off against each other, and it’s pretty brutal,” Helbing reveals.

In addition, Helbing also suggests that Season 2 of Knightfall will be “darker, grittier, and more action-heavy.”

In addition to Mark Hamill joining the Season 2 cast, History Channel has announced that Tom Forbes (The Bastard Executioner, Wolf Hall) will also join the Knightfall line-up as Prince Louis, “the violent and unpredictable son of King Philip and heir to the throne.” Genevieve Gaunt (The Royals) is also set to replace Sabrina Bartlett as Princess Isabella. History Channel describes Isabella as “the daughter of King Philip and well on her way to becoming the woman who history would call ‘the she-wolf of France.'”

As yet, History Channel has not officially announced when Season 2 of Knightfall will premiere beyond saying that it will premiere in spring of 2019. According to Entertainment Weekly, Season 2 is currently filming in Prague.