NBA Rumors: Three Free Agents That The Golden State Warriors Could Sign If Patrick McCaw Leaves

Weeks before the 2018-19 NBA season officially starts, the Golden State Warriors are on the verge of losing another member of their second unit. Patrick McCaw, who remains a restricted free agent, has reportedly declined a one-year, $1.7 million qualifying offer with the Warriors to seek for a better deal. According to Marc J. Spears of ESPN, the Warriors raised their offer to a two-year, $4 million contract, but McCaw still plans to turn it down.

Despite the contract disagreement between Patrick McCaw and the Warriors, Coach Steve Kerr said that they will support the 22-year-old shooting guard on his decision. McCaw has already missed five practices, and Kerr has started ironing out his rotation without him on their roster.

“It will never affect his standing amongst us as a human being or as a teammate,” Kerr said, via Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle. “We’re going to support him no matter what. But we have a game tomorrow, so we have to do our jobs. So, I have no idea how it all plays out. We’re just going to play a game tomorrow, take Sunday off and practice on Monday. I can’t tell you exactly when I’m going to have my rotation down for opening night, but it sort of unfolds over the course of camp.”

Patrick McCaw is undeniably an integral part of the Warriors’ second unit. In 57 games he played with the Warrior last season, he averaged 4.0 points and 1.4 rebounds on 40.9 percent shooting from the field, and 23.8 percent from beyond the arc. After winning two NBA championship titles, McCaw may have realized that it’s time for him to start a new journey with another team that can give him a bigger role and a better payday.

If they fail to reach an agreement with McCaw, the Warriors will have 13 players under contract. The Warriors won’t definitely have a hard time finding McCaw’s replacement. With their current status in the league, several veteran free agents will surely love to play for the Warriors, even for a veteran minimum deal.

As the San Francisco Chronicle noted, the Warriors may consider established wing players like Jamal Crawford, Arron Afflalo, and Corey Brewer. Of all the three veterans, Crawford proved to be the most interesting target for the Warriors. At 38, Crawford remains a very reliable contributor off the bench, and he will undeniably be a great fit within the Warriors’ system. In 80 games he played with the Timberwolves last season, Crawford averaged 10.3 points and 2.3 assists on 41.5 percent shooting from the field, and 33.1 percent from beyond the arc.