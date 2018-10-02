Kourtney Kardashian’s Ex, Younes Bendjima, ‘Feels Sorry’ For Her After Their Split, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Kourtney Kardashian’s former boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, reportedly feels bad for the reality star following their split. The model allegedly thinks that the the mother-of-three is being manipulated by her famous family, as well as her baby daddy, Scott Disick.

According to a recent report by Hollywood Life, Younes Bendjima, believes that Kourtney Kardashian’s family is taking advantage of her “weak spot,” which is her children, in hopes of getting her and Scott Disick back together.

Sources tell the outlet that Bendjima actually feels bad for Kardashian, and thinks that Disick is not only playing her, but his current girlfriend, Sofia Richie, as well.

“Younes feels sorry for Kourtney. He knows she’s being totally manipulated by Scott and her whole family,” an insider said after it was revealed that Disick may want to have a fourth child with Kardashian.

“Younes is not at all shocked to hear that Scott wants another baby with Kourtney. As far as Younes is concerned, Scott is just saying that to manipulate Kourtney. He knows that’s her weak spot.”

In addition, Younes Bendjima allegedly believes that Scott Disick was trying to get in between his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian during the near two years that the couple dated.

“Younes was convinced that Scott was trying to get Kourtney back and sabotage their relationship the entire time he was with Kourtney, so this isn’t a surprise to him at all,” the insider claimed.

“For one thing, the guy is way too interested in every little thing Kourtney does, and his level of jealousy towards Younes is off the charts. He feels sorry for Sofia too. He thinks Scott’s just playing her until he can get Kourtney back,” the source added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, last month sources revealed that Younes Bendjima has been missing the “Kardashian lifestyle” since his split with Kourtney Kardashian.

Younes is said to be missing not only Kourtney, but the perks that come with dating someone so famous, such as the lavish vacations, luxury cars, and expensive dinners that were common in his life during his romance with the reality TV star.

An insider claims that without Kardashian in his life, Bendjima has realized that things are just not fun or exciting anymore and that he wants to rekindle their romance. However, it may be too late.

Kourtney is currently being linked to model and Grown-ish star, Luka Sabbat. The pair has been spotted out together multiple times over the past month, including dinner dates, trips to the Chateau Marmont, church services, and they even jetted off to Chicago together for the opening of TAO nightclub.

It seems that Younes and Scott may have both missed their chance to get back together with the reality star.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s personal life when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!