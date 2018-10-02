‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’: Season 8, Episode 4 Preview Shows A Potential Link To ‘AHS Hotel’

Could 'AHS Apocalypse' and 'AHS Hotel' be linked?

The final moments of Episode 3 of FX’s American Horror Story: Apocalypse revealed how Season 8 will also tie in with Season 3, AHS Coven. But, will Episode 4 also develop a link to AHS Hotel?

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 3 of FX’s American Horror Story: Apocalypse. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid potential spoilers.

As Episode 3 of American Horror Story: Apocalypse closed, three of the witches from AHS Coven, Cordelia Foxx (Sarah Paulson), Madison Montgomery (Emma Stephens), and Myrtle Snow (Frances Conroy), were seen making their way through the wastelands of Apocalypse. They then entered Outpost 3 and resurrected three characters from Season 8: Coco St. Pierre Vanderbilt (Leslie Grossman), Mallory (Billie Lourd), and Dinah Stevens (Adina Porter).

While it had been hinted at in Episode 3 of AHS Apocalypse that Mallory had magical powers, there had been no suggestion that either Coco or Dinah could be witches. So, what does this mean moving forward into Episode 4 of American Horror Story Season 8, and will their link also expand out to include AHS Hotel?

The new promo trailer for Episode 4 shows a battle as the witches attempt to save the world.

“The world can be saved,” Cordelia Fox says.

However, Michael Langdon (Cody Fern) is incredulous in his reply.

“By you?” Langdon states in the Episode 4 teaser. he then elaborates.

“How can any of you defeat me when I’ve already won?”

This trailer seems to indicate that Langdon might have been the catalyst for the apocalypse and now the witches are trying to fix the devastation.

You can view the trailer for Episode 4 of American Horror Story: Apocalypse below.

In addition to this battle, Comic Book also noticed something else in the clip. According to them, a link between AHS Apocalypse and AHS Hotel is made. While there have been many references to Apocalypse linking to Murder House and Coven, there hasn’t been much said about Season 8 being linked to any other seasons of American Horror Story.

However, on Reddit, some viewers noticed what appeared to be Michael Langdon walking into a room from the Hotel Cortez, from AHS Hotel. As yet, it is unclear how or why this crossover to AHS Hotel could be important in the current season of American Horror Story, some fans think it might have to do with Michael’s attempt to kill off all the witches, since another witch, Queenie (Gabourey Sidibe), also died at Hotel Cortez.

Comic Book also points out that if this connection can be made between AHS Murder House, Coven, Hotel, and Apocalypse, it might open up the floodgates to link Season 8 with the remaining seasons of American Horror Story. Although, fans will just have to tune into future episodes of Apocalypse to find out if there are any more links between previous seasons.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse will return on FX with Episode 4 — titled “Could It be… Satan?” — on October 4.