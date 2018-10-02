Elizabeth Hurley Goes Glam For Estee Lauder’s Breast Cancer Campaign

With her eclectic sense of style, charming personality, and her age-defying looks, actress and model Elizabeth Hurley never fails to impress.

The 53-year-old star dazzled her fans by posting a picture of herself on Instagram, where she is seen draped in a pink-colored pencil dress that perfectly accentuates her petite waistline and overall toned figure. She completed her look with pointed pink stilettos.

The British diva didn’t just choose the pink bodycon dress to look youthful, but she went to New York to ceremoniously light the Empire State Building pink in support of Estée Lauder’s breast cancer campaign.

In the caption of her picture, she stated some facts about breast cancer and said that a woman is diagnosed with the disease every 19 seconds. She also wrote the following.

“We are committed to living in a Breast Cancer free world and fundraise tirelessly to achieve our goal.”

This wasn’t her first attempt to promote this noble cause, as the talented actor has been working with the Estée Lauder Companies Breast Cancer Campaign since the early ’90s. Liz decided to join the campaign after she lost her grandmother to the disease.

In an ITV interview last year, Hurley opened up about her grandmother’s struggle with the disease and said that there wasn’t much awareness about breast cancers in the 1990s, therefore, her grandmother didn’t talk about it. The actress expressed that she feels enormously sad because people did not have access to medical advancements at the time.

“..I feel if she’d been diagnosed today with what we know now, with the advances they’ve made in treatments, with diagnosis, with awareness, the way we talk about it, I feel it could just have been different for her,” Hurley said of her grandmother, as quoted by Hello Magazine.

“I’m sure everybody who has had this awful experience in their lives just had these terrible regrets that it didn’t come sooner, which makes us so much keener to now say, ‘there has to be a time when we don’t talk about any breast cancer awareness anymore because there isn’t breast cancer’, we need to get to that day,” she added.

Within a few hours, her Instagram photo received more than 10,000 likes, and she received admiration and strong support for her efforts.

While many followers commented on how gorgeous Liz looked in the picture, some also shared their heartfelt stories related to breast cancer. One follower, who lost his daughter-in-law to cancer, said that her untimely death has left the family devastated, but he encouraged Hurley’s efforts.

“We are all doing better but we will never stop loving her or missing her. Please keep up the fight #nevergiveup,” he wrote.

On Twitter, the Empire Estate Building’s official account also posted a picture of Liz and thanked her for lighting the tower pink in support of the campaign.