Samantha Markle, Meghan Markle’s Half-Sister, Is Loving London

And even though she's been shunned by the royal family and mocked on social media, Samantha says she's having a "fantastic" time in the centuries-old city.

Samantha Markle is estranged from her newly royal half-sister, but not for lack of trying. Samantha is currently in London, and even traveled to Buckingham Palace yesterday in hopes of reconnecting with Meghan.

Meghan, of course, lives at Kensington Palace with her husband Prince Harry.

“I’ve always wanted to see London, but really I wanted to make the trip and sort of speak the wishes and thoughts and sentiments of my father, and hopefully get a message to my sister,” Samantha said, according to E! Online.

“Things aren’t really what they seem. There’s so much misperception,” she said. Samantha stated that she hoped to find “peaceful resolve” with Meghan.

As for getting the chance to talk to Meghan, Samantha says “I don’t think that’s going to happen.” She probably came to that conclusion after hanging around Buckingham Palace to no avail, which is less royal residence and more of a tourist destination.

Samantha admitted recently that she personally is sore about not being invited to the royal wedding. Publicly, she told Meghan “it doesn’t mean we love you any less” while appearing on a British television show.

"It could have been nipped in the bud had everyone been included…" But Samantha Markle apologises to her half sister Meghan, after flying to the UK and not being able to contact her.

Samantha believes her father, Thomas Markle, has been targeted especially hard by the media. Thomas Markle, who had suffered a heart attack shortly before the royal wedding, was not able to walk Meghan down the aisle to her prince.

Reportedly, Samantha and Meghan have not spoken to each other for 9 years.

Prince Harry and Meghan plan to visit Sussex this October, according to Hello! Magazine. Upon their wedding, the couple were given their official titles: the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. As a result, their visit to Sussex should be greeted by much fanfare.

After the much-anticipated wedding of Princess Eugenie, Harry and Meghan plan to travel to Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga. There’s no time on the official royal schedule for Meghan to reconnect with Samantha, so royal watchers shouldn’t hold their breath for a photo opp featuring the two of them.

Samantha Markle also uses the name Samantha Grant. Previously, she has referred to Meghan publicly as “Duchess of Nonsense” and “Cruella de Vil.” She accused Meghan of being cold toward their father and has taken to Twitter a number of times to hurl insults at the newly minted Duchess.

Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, was the only member of her family present at the royal wedding in London. Thomas Markle, Meghan’s father, already had two children from a previous marriage when he wed Ragland in the late 1970s, according to Vanity Fair. The pair divorced when Meghan was 6 years old.

Samantha last spoke to Megan in 2014 and has not seen her in person since 2008. They are 17 years apart in age. Samantha currently resides in Florida and has three children.