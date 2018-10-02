‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Premiere: Here’s How You Can Watch The First Episode Early

Even if you can't subscribe to AMC Premiere, the network has released the opening minutes of Episode 1 ahead of October 7 for viewers to enjoy.

With the Season 4 finale of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead, fans are now turning their attention to the Season 9 premiere of Fear‘s companion series, The Walking Dead.

Already, there are plenty of spoilers in regards to Season 9 of the hit zombie apocalypse series. For starters, fans already know that the show’s main character Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) will be exiting the series. In addition, Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) will also be taking a break from The Walking Dead. As yet, no details have been revealed to spoil how these characters will leave the show, so fans will just have to tune in to find out

And, if the wait until next Sunday night just seems too far away in order to get some answers, AMC has obliged with a very special deal so that fans can watch Episode 1 of The Walking Dead Season 9 a whole 24 hours early!

According to AMC’s website, if you upgrade to AMC Premiere, you will then have access to the premiere episode of The Walking Dead‘s ninth season 24 hours ahead of its scheduled air date of October 7.

The subscription will set you back $4.99 and month and also includes “weekly episodes of current AMC shows ad-free.” In addition, users will have access to “full season binges, sneak peeks, bonus content, and more – all on the AMC app.”

However, there is a downside to this offer: it is only available to U.S. residents.

Now, if you aren’t lucky enough to live in the U.S. and have access to the subscriber special, AMC has been kind enough to allow fans an early glimpse into the Season 9 premiere of The Walking Dead — even if it is just the first few minutes of Episode 1 (titled “A New Beginning”).

As Entertainment Weekly points out, the new clip for the Season 9 premiere features Judith painting “daddy’s grumpy face and big tummy.” Fans also get to see Daryl Dixon make his first walker kill. Finally, a return to the city is shown as the group make a trip into Washington D.C.

You can view the opening minutes of Episode 1 of The Walking Dead Season 9 below.

For those who are region-coded, you can view the opening minutes below.

Season 9 of The Walking Dead will premiere on AMC on Sunday, October 7, at 9/8c.

The synopsis, according to AMC, for Episode 1 is below.