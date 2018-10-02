NBA Rumors: Bucks Refused To Trade Khris Middleton For Jimmy Butler, Reports ‘Get More Sports’

Did the Bucks make the right decision to reject the Khris Middleton for Jimmy Butler trade?

Weeks before the start of the 2018-19 NBA season, Jimmy Butler is currently finding his way out of the Minnesota Timberwolves. The 29-year-old small forward has decided to demand a trade after his rumored dispute with young teammates Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins. Despite efforts from Coach Tom Thibodeau to bring him back to the fold, Butler no longer has any interest in wearing the Timberwolves’ jersey, and if they decide to keep him, he informed the team that he will still leave Minnesota when he becomes a free agent in the summer of 2019.

As of now, trading Jimmy Butler will be the Timberwolves’ best option than losing him in the 2019 NBA free agency without getting in return. However, though he already agreed to make Butler officially available on the trading block, Coach Tom Thibodeau made it clear that they have no intention to make a bad deal. In any deal involving their disgruntled superstar, the Timberwolves are reportedly looking for a comparable veteran that could help them remain competitive in the upcoming 2018-19 NBA season.

In the rumored trade negotiation with the Milwaukee Bucks, Chris Sheridan of Get More Sports revealed that the Timberwolves asked for a trade package centered on Khris Middleton. Unfortunately, the Bucks reportedly refused to part ways with Middleton.

“I know that the Wolves called the Bucks and asked for Khris Middleton, and that was rejected. I also know that the Bucks are open to moving Malcolm Brogdon, and Eric Bledsoe and his expiring $15 million contract are enticing to many teams. But would the Bucks shake up their roster for a rental? Especially a 30-year-old rental who has had two knee surgeries, wants a max contract and has become an instant pariah? Doesn’t pass the ‘it makes sense’ smell test.”

Reporting in this latest update on the Jimmy Butler situation: Frustration is extremely high on his side over the T-Wolves' unrealistic asking price; stories about how they got here continue to differ. A look at both sides… https://t.co/PYcqDjedm4 — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) October 1, 2018

Most Bucks’ fans will surely get mad with the team’s decision to pass on the opportunity to add a legitimate NBA superstar on their roster. Now that LeBron James is playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, the Bucks have a better chance of fully dominating the Eastern Conference next season. However, in order to beat powerhouse teams like the Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors, and the Philadelphia 76ers, the Bucks obviously need more star power.

Jimmy Butler will undeniably boost the Bucks’ performance on both ends of the floor, giving them another superstar who will play alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, according to Dan Feldman of NBC Sports, the Bucks may be considering their long-term future than what could help them contend next season. Though both players will become free agents next summer, the Bucks may think that they have a higher chance of re-signing Middleton than Butler.