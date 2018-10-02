‘Fear The Walking Dead’: Did The Season 4 Finale Just Reveal How Daniel Salazar Could Return?

A new theory sees Althea trying to track down Daniel Salazar in Season 5.

The Season 4 finale of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead concluded in a place that saw the group potentially settling down for a while. But, did this episode also lay the groundwork to see the return of Daniel Salazar in Season 5?

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses the Season 4 finale (Episode 16, titled “… I Lose Myself”) of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

Episode 16 saw Morgan (Lennie James) grappling with his role in life. However, by the end of the episode, he had settled on a new path to follow. This one didn’t see him returning to Virginia like he had planned to do for a big chunk of the second half of Season 4 of Fear the Walking Dead. Instead, thanks to Martha’s (Tonya Pinkins) antagonistic role in the second half of Season 4 of Fear the Walking Dead, Morgan has decided that he needs to help people.

Taking over Clayton’s (Stephen McKinley) role, Morgan has found Clayton’s original outpost — a denim factory — and plans on helping those who require it, much in the way Clayton did with his highway supply boxes. Althea (Maggie Grace) has also joined Morgan in this task, deciding to return to those she has previously recorded to see if they need help.

And, it is Althea’s story that could, potentially, see the return of Daniel Salazar (Ruben Blades) in Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead, according to Comic Book.

Over the course of this season of Fear, viewers have seen some of the stories on Althea’s tapes. She has recorded many more though, including one titled “D.S.” Immediately, when fans saw this tape, the assumption was made that it could be Daniel Salazar’s story.

As Comic Book points out, Chambliss has also confirmed that these types will be present moving forward in the series.

“We’ll definitely say Al’s tapes are a big part of who she is and was, and we’ll probably be seeing more of them in the future,” Chambliss said on Talking Dead.

The fate of Daniel has not yet been revealed in Fear the Walking Dead. The last time fans saw this character, he had been shot in the face by Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) and was present at the explosion at the dam in Season 3. However, one of Fear‘s showrunners, Andrew Chambliss, has confirmed that Daniel is still alive, according to TV Guide.

So, is it possible that Daniel could be one of the characters Althea will try and track down in Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead? Unfortunately, AMC is currently remaining silent on this theory and fans will likely have to tune into Season 5 to find out for sure.

AMC has renewed Fear the Walking Dead for a fifth season. Season 5 will likely air in 2019.