Ex-Girlfriend Steps Forward To Dish Dirt On Kavanaugh Buddy Mark Judge

Her name is Elizabeth Rasor, and the story she has to tell is shocking.

In the midst of the allegations levied against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, new information has come to light regarding his friend Mark Judge, whose name cropped up multiple times during investigations and hearings.

Elizabeth Rasor dated Mark Judge for three years, and she recently felt compelled to come forward to share her story. The one she has to tell is terrible, but it doesn’t implicate Brett Kavanaugh. Rasor’s statements focus on someone extremely close to the Supreme Court nominee: Mark Judge.

Last week, Rasor reached out through her lawyer, according to The Washington Post. In a letter she sent to the Senate Judiciary Committee, Rasor said she would “welcome the opportunity” to speak with FBI agents about what Judge told her.

Elizabeth Rasor told her story to The New Yorker last week, but what she had to say went largely unnoticed — because what she had to say doesn’t implicate Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. What she described, however, is absolutely horrifying.

And it implicates Mark Judge, who has been a central figure in the Kavanaugh dust-up despite the fact that he has been almost completely absent from it.

According to Rasor, Judge once told her about a night when he and several of his friends took turns having sex with a drunk woman. She said that Judge regarded this event as consensual.

When telling the story, according to Rasor, Judge did not reveal any other names and did not bring up Brett Kavanaugh. However, the story still reveals a dangerous potential pattern of behavior. Furthermore, the story may lend credibility to Christine Blasey Ford, who came forward to speak out against the sexual assault she experienced while attending a party at which Kavanaugh and Judge were both present.

Melina Mara-Pool / Getty Images

Rasor met Judge while attending a Catholic University, according to Business Insider. “I can’t stand by and watch him lie,” she said of her ex, who has denied engaging in any sexual misconduct of his own and has stood behind Kavanaugh throughout the confirmation process. Judge has not corroborated Ford’s testimony, and completely denies that any of the events she described ever took place.

Rasor’s statement is startlingly similar to statements provided by Julie Swetnick through her lawyer, Michael Avenatti. In a statement she also made to The New Yorker, Swetnick said she witnessed Judge and Kavanaugh getting women drunk so that they and their friends could have sex with them.

“I have a firm recollection of seeing boys lined up outside rooms…waiting for their turn with a girl inside the room. These boys included Mark Judge and Brett Kavanaugh,” she said.

Swetnick says she, too, was a victim of one of these nights in 1982. She believes she was drugged.

While Rasor has made it clear she is willing to speak with the FBI about what she experienced, it is not known at this time whether she has actually been contacted by investigators. It is also not known if Swetnick will be asked to provide her statement to the FBI, according to CNN.