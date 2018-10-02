Brad Pitt Doesn’t Regret Divorcing Angelina Jolie, Says Last Few Years Have Been ‘A Living Heall’

After rumors of Angelina Jolie harboring some serious regrets about her split from long-time partner Brad Pitt surfaced, many were wondering if the 54-year-old actor felt the same. According to Hollywood Life, Pitt doesn’t have any regrets about his split from Jolie.

“Brad couldn’t care less about Angelina supposedly missing him, or regretting filing for divorce, that relationship is well and truly over as far as he’s concerned, and Brad has zero desire to revisit it, and give it a second shot,” said a source close to the actor. The source added that the last few years have been very difficult for him, and have made him question “if he ever actually, truly, knew the real Angelina, because he never imagined that the woman he fell in love with and married could behave in the way she has toward him.”

Pitt, who is still engaged in a vicious legal battle with Jolie over their six children, feels as though he’s made peace with his situation with Jolie and is solely focused on their children’s well-being.

“All that he’s focused on is securing access to his kids, who are absolutely everything to Brad.”

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in September of 2016. She has maintained primary custody of their six children, 17-year-old Maddox, 14-year-old Pax, 13-year-old Zahara, 12-year-old Shiloh, and 10-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. In order to see his children, Pitt had to schedule the date and time, and have a court ordered supervisor present. Because of Jolie’s resistance in allowing Pitt to have time with their children, she was severely reprimanded by a judge in June, who stated that it was important for their children to have strong, healthy relationships with both parents.

Additionally, Jolie alleged that Pitt had not been paying child support since their split. Pitt clapped back, saying that he loaned the Maleficient star $9 million. During this time, Jolie fired her lawyer, Laura Wasser amid reports of tension. Sources say Wasser felt Jolie was “too venomous” and had become “unreasonable.”

WASHINGTON – MARCH 8: Actress Angelina Jolie speaks at the National Press Club March 8, 2005 in Washington DC. Jolie answered questions about her work as the Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations and her work with refugees and orphans. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) Win McNamee / Getty Images

But now, sources say that Jolie sometimes wonders if she made the right choice by ending things with Pitt and that the further away she gets from the divorce, the more she misses him.

“Lately, there are times when Angelina feels major regrets over ending things with Brad. There are days she can’t help but question if she made the right choices for her family. The more her anger at him fades the more she misses him.”