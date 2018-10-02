Brett Kavanaugh Pal Chris Dudley, White House Character Witness, Hit Man With Glass In Bar Fight: ‘NYT’ Report

Former NBA player and college buddy of Brett Kavanaugh was offered by the White House as a character witness for the Supreme Court nominee.

Former NBA player Chris Dudley, a college friend of Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh who defended Kavanaugh in a statement issued by the White House Monday, was involved in a bar fight alongside Kavanaugh when the two were students at Yale University in 1985 — and in that fight Dudley threw a glass at another man, hitting the man in the ear and sending him to the hospital with “bleeding from the right ear,” according to a police report cited Monday by The New York Times.

According to the police report, Dudley — who is now 53-years-old and a financial adviser in San Diego, California, according to The Oregonian newspaper — denied throwing the glass at the man, then-21-year-old Dom Cozzolino, according to the police report.

But according to the report cited by The Times, the fight at a bar known as “Demery’s” in New Haven, Connecticut, was started by Kavanaugh who threw ice at Cozzolino for what the report described as “some unknown reason.” Kavanaugh, however, would not tell New Haven police “if he threw the ice or not,” according to the report, images of which were posted online by The New York Times along with its story. The police report was two pages long.

Brett Kavanaugh’s college friend Chris Dudley (l) in 2010 during Dudley’s run for governor of Oregon. Jonathan Ferrey / Getty Images

Details in the police report appear close to the details of a statement by another Yale friend of Kavanaugh’s, Chad Ludington, who as the Inquisitr reported says that he drank frequently with Kavanaugh in their college years.

In that statement, Ludington said that Kavanaugh was “often belligerent and aggressive” when drinking, and that he “witnessed (Kavanaugh) respond to a semi-hostile remark, not by defusing the situation, but by throwing his beer in the man’s face and starting a fight that ended with one of our mutual friends in jail.”

In his Monday statement, posted on Twitter by PBS NewsHour correspondent Yamiche Alcindor, Dudley — who ran unsuccessfully for Oregon governor as a Republican in 2010 — said that Kavanaugh never drank to the point at which he “blacked out.”

“The person sometimes being described in the press is not the Brett Kavanaugh that I have known as a good friend for 35 years,” Dudley wrote in the statement released by the White House. “The person they are trying to describe would not be able to function day to day.”

However, another Yale classmate of Kavanaugh, Lynne Brookes, told CNN that she saw both Kavanaugh and Dudley “very drunk,” and that “I’m not sure (Dudley) is the best character witness.”

In one instance, Brookes said, Kavanaugh and Dudley, “thought it would be really funny to barge into a room where a guy and a girl had gone off together and embarrass that woman. Chris Dudley was the one who went in, under the ‘egging on’ of Brett Kavanaugh and they thought it was funny. The girl was mortified and I was furious.”

Dudley played professional basketball for 17 seasons in the National Basketball Association, according to his Basketball Reference page, playing with six different teams, including the Portland Trail Blazers twice.