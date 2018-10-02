NBA Rumors: Rockets, Timberwolves Could Explore Clint Capela For Jimmy Butler Trade, ‘The Ringer’ Suggests

Can the Rockets find away to acquire Jimmy Butler from the Timberwolves?

Despite acquiring several players this offseason, the Houston Rockets remain active on the market, looking for a defensive-minded player who can fill the hole left by Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute in the wing. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Rockets are trying to be “creative” in their pursuit of Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Jimmy Butler.

It’s not a surprise why the Rockets are making a strong effort to acquire Jimmy Butler from the Timberwolves. Butler will not only be the perfect replacement for Trevor Ariza in the wing, but he will also give the Rockets a reliable option on the offensive end next to James Harden and Chris Paul. In 59 games he played with the Timberwolves last season, the 29-year-old small forward averaged 22.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 2.0 steals on 47.4 percent shooting from the field and 35.0 percent from beyond the arc.

The potential acquisition of Jimmy Butler will undeniably increase the Rockets’ chance of beating the reigning NBA champions, Golden State Warriors, in a best-of-seven series. However, to convince the Timberwolves to make a deal, the Rockets will be needing to sacrifice one of the key players who made a huge contribution in their success last season. In most trade rumors linking Butler to the Rockets, Eric Gordon is considered as the centerpiece of the trade package that will be sent to Minnesota.

However, according to Haley O’Shaughnessy of The Ringer, the Rockets have another option. O’Shaughnessy suggested that the Rockets could explore a trade package centered on Clint Capela to acquire Jimmy Butler from the Timberwolves.

“Another option for Houston could be giving up Capela. Houston probably isn’t willing to part with the big guy, especially after doubling down and re-signing him to a five-year, $90 million extension. If the Wolves swap Butler for a center, they’ll be even thinner at the wing. But Capela could finally be the partner KAT needs: he does everything Towns doesn’t want to do, and Towns does everything Capela can’t.”

Reporting in this latest update on the Jimmy Butler situation: Frustration is extremely high on his side over the T-Wolves' unrealistic asking price; stories about how they got here continue to differ. A look at both sides… https://t.co/PYcqDjedm4 — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) October 1, 2018

Clint Capela and Karl-Anthony Towns could form an intriguing frontcourt duo in Minnesota. Capela will allow Towns to move to the power forward position and become a huge threat from beyond the arc without weakening their interior presence. However, pairing Capela and Towns may also have a huge disadvantage for the Timberwolves as it could greatly affect their mobility.

The Rockets are indeed interested in adding Jimmy Butler to their team, but as of now, it remains questionable if they are willing to sacrifice Clint Capela. Expect more rumors to circulate as the 2018-19 NBA season draws near.