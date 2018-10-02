‘Teen Mom OG’: Ryan Edwards Back In Rehab For Extended Stay, Will Likely Miss Birth Of His Son, Per ‘Radar’

Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards is reportedly back in rehab just days before his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, is due to give birth to their first child together.

According to an October 1 report by Radar Online, Ryan Edwards checked himself back into rehab in the state of Alabama about a month ago. Sources tell the outlet that the Teen Mom OG star’s pregnant wife, Mackenzie Standifer, has since moved out of the lake house they shared and is back living with her parents.

Mackenzie is due to give birth to the couple’s first child, a baby boy they plan to name Jagger, this month. However, Ryan will likely miss the birth of his son due to his rehab stay.

An insider claims that Edwards isn’t supposed to be out of rehab until “February or March,” meaning he plans to be in treatment for about five or six months this time around.

Although Mackenzie Standifer refused to make any comment regarding her husband’s alleged rehab stint, Ryan Edwards’ father, Larry Edwards, revealed that he couldn’t “comment” or “say” anything about whether his son was back in treatment, or if he planned to be in the delivery room with his wife when she gave birth to their son.

As many Teen Mom OG fans will remember, Ryan, who is the father of Maci Bookout’s son, Bentley, shocked viewers in a past episode when he was filmed driving under the influence of drugs. The reality star was seen slurring his words and falling asleep behind the wheel in the disturbing scene.

After the episode aired, Ryan revealed that he had checked into rehab. In an episode that followed, Maci claimed that her baby daddy had only stayed in rehab for less than a month.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer will not be appearing on the current season of Teen Mom OG, as they were allegedly fired from the show.

“We’re not returning to Teen Mom this season. The network told us they don’t want to show Ryan as a recovering addict,” Standifer told E! News back in July.

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reveals that it was likely Maci Bookout who got Ryan Edwards fired from Teen Mom OG, claiming that she did not want her son, Bentley, to watch his father get high and possibly kill himself, so it was either her and Ryan.