Mindy Kaling Says She’s Teaching Her 9-Month-Old Daughter How To Swim

Mindy Kaling, super mom?

The 39-year-old recently sat down for an interview with People where she shared a lot about her 9-month-old daughter, Katherine Swati. Currently, Kaling says that she is teaching the tot to swim, which not only is a win for her daughter, but it’s also a win for her as well.

“I’m teaching her how to swim. It’s great when you teach a 9-month-old how to swim because the bar is really low, which is great because I’m not a really strong swimmer but it’s making me feel athletic. Every weekend now I try to swim with her, like 45 minutes in the pool. It’s one of the nice things living in Los Angeles. I can pretty much do that all year round and slowly teach her how to swim.”

In the interview, Mindy also shared that having a baby later in life does has its perks. Kaling calls herself “lucky” that she is able to create her own job opportunities so that she is able to fit her daughter into her work life, a luxury she says that most American women are not fortunate enough to have.

“I can be like, ‘Hey, I want a little area that I can have my daughter play because I want to check up on her at work.’ That is probably the biggest perk of my life: to involve my daughter so much in my career,” she shared.

Currently, Kaling is working to bring a Four Weddings and a Funeral reboot to Hulu. According to Deadline, the series will be inspired by the hit 1994 film. The show will be both written and produced by Mindy Kaling and executive producer Matt Warburton. Just like the hit movie, the series will “follow a group of friends as their lives intersect through five events.”

Pop Sugar shares that Mindy will be heading to London soon to start filming the series. And in the interview, she did share some details on what will take place in the show.

“The lead is an African-American woman, and the romantic lead is a British-Pakistani man. So that is really exciting to me, and I can’t wait for people to see it.”

Additionally, Kaling says that she likes the fact that she is her own boss because she can put her money where her mouth is and not just talk about making the cast diverse but actually casting a diverse cast.

“So the actual way to change it, if you’re an employer, is just to set standards. ‘Okay, 50 percent of people who are going to director are going to be women. My cast is going to look a certain way.’ Because we’re really the people who can make the changes, right? If you’re an employer, you can do it. It’s very hard if you’re trying to get a job,” she says.

No release date for the Hulu series has been given at this time.