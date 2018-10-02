Kylie Jenner Flaunts Curves In Skin-Tight Outfit, Parties On A Yacht With Baby Stormi

Kylie Jenner spent the weekend partying with her best friend, Jordyn Woods, to celebrate not only their makeup line launch, but Jordyn’s 21st birthday.

According to an October 1 report by Daily Mail, Kylie Jenner continued that party into Monday as she was spotted boarding Miami nightclub boss Dave Grutman’s yacht for a day of fun in the sun with her baby daughter, Stormi Webster.

Jenner was spotted carrying Stormi on the yacht in her baby carrier, where a blanket covered the seemingly sleeping baby girl’s face. The report reveals that Kylie then put the little girl inside the cabin of the yacht, and surrounded her with pillows.

Kylie Jenner donned an all-black ensemble for the day out on the water. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was photographed by paparazzi wearing a skin-tight, black spandex outfit, complete with matching fanny pack, which she wore around her waist.

Jenner wore her blonde hair with a pink tint pulled back into a messy bun at the base of her head. She donned a pair of trendy sunglasses to complete the laid back look. The reality star also wore a pair of diamond studded earrings and some rings on her fingers for the outing.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner is said to be loving her new post-baby curves and believes that they make her resemble her older sister, Kim Kardashian, who has become famous for her hourglass figure.

“Kylie’s butt is way bigger than it used to be and Kylie is totally embracing it, she loves having a big butt like Kim. She’s very proud of her growing booty, it’s her favorite body part now. Kylie feels sexier, curvier and more feminine than ever before and she feels it is all Stormi’s doing,” an insider told Hollywood Life of Jenner’s new body positive outlook.

During a recent question and answer session with fans via YouTube, Kylie revealed that her body has changed so much since giving birth to baby Stormi that she sometimes has trouble finding clothes that fit her from the days before her pregnancy.

“My butt’s bigger, my thighs are bigger. I’m finding I have to change my style cause nothing in my closet fits me from before,” Jenner admitted.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner and her adorable daughter, Stormi Webster, when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! Network.