Jenna Dewan Quitting Gig As ‘World Of Dance’ Host

When NBC’s World of Dance returns for its third season in 2019, it will be without host Jenna Dewan. The actress is quitting the show to focus on other Hollywood projects.

Dewan had been with the dance competition series since its first season, which aired on NBC in the summer of 2017, along with judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, and Ne-Yo.

“Hi to my World of Dance lovers,” the 37-year-old started an Instagram post on Monday, October 1, revealing her news.

“I will not be returning to the show as host for Season 3. But I won’t be able to stay away for long, and plan to return to mentor contestants as much as possible. It has been an absolute thrill to be a part of this incredible, groundbreaking show from the very beginning, and I am forever grateful to my [NBC] family, [Jennifer, Derek, Ne-Yo] and everyone involved in this journey. We are changing the dance world and giving opportunities to dancers in ways I’ve only dreamed of! Can’t wait to share more news with you soon. Much love to everyone.”

According to E! News, World of Dance will not be replacing her and will simply have no host for Season 3.

None of Dewan’s co-stars on the show said anything about her departure on social media. However, J.Lo just posted a new selfie with Hough and Ne-Yo on Instagram with the caption “AND WE’RE BACK!!!”

The in-demand actress, who previously starred on TV’s Witches of East End and Supergirl, was recently cast in the Fox hospital drama The Resident as a recurring character. Dewan makes her debut as Julian Lynn, a medical device representative, in the episode airing Monday, October 1, at 8 p.m.

Dewan will also soon start shooting the Netflix series Mixtape, reported Variety. She plays one of the lead characters, along with Callie Hernandez and Madeline Stowe, in the “romantic musical drama that looks at the love stories connecting a diverse, disparate group of people in contemporary Los Angeles through the music that lives inside their hearts and minds.”

Additionally, the mother of 5-year-old Everly — with ex Channing Tatum — plays a recurring character, Lowell’s wife Jen, on CBS’ Man with a Plan, although it is uncertain if she will return when the show comes back mid-season.

Dewan has already shot a role in the Lakeshore Entertainment movie The Wedding Year. The film — which also stars Sarah Hyland, Tyler James Williams, Anna Camp, Wanda Sykes, and Patrick Warburton — does not currently have a release date.