Ariel Winter Gushes Over Her Three Dogs: ‘They’re Adorable, They’re Very Sassy’

Ariel Winter really, really loves her dogs.

This past Saturday, the Modern Family star attended the American Humane Hero Dog Awards, where she chatted about her three pups — Cash, Casper, and Chloe. The dogs are a variety of different breeds including a Samoyed, a German Shepherd/Doberman/Rottweiler mix, and an Australian Shepherd. She shares the dogs with boyfriend Levi Meaden and judging by the interview, they’re the apple of her eye, according to US Weekly.

“They’re adorable. They’re very sassy,” she shared.

But life at home with three dogs isn’t always easy, it can be just a little bit hectic, she says.

“Very chaotic. Well actually it’s not that chaotic. Our Samoyed loves to sleep. He loves to lay. He’s very chill. Our German Shepherd/Doberman mix she loves to play but she is the most loving dog ever … Our Australian shepherd, he is so dirty [and] so cute. He just flops around everywhere.”

Due to her and Levi’s busy work schedules, they do enlist the help of some outside people when they are not able to be at home constantly with the dogs. Winter says that the dogs play a lot and run off a lot of energy with each other whether it be in the front yard, in the backyard or even on the couch.

But, no matter how much work the pups are, at the end of the day, Winter says that they’re simply the best.

“They give you unconditional love. There is nothing like — it’s just love. It’s love and fun and you guys build a bond,” she shared. “I just love them … it makes their lives 10 times better.”

Ariel and Levi aren’t the only ones who adore their pups. It turns out, Ariel’s fans also love to see posts of Winter’s pets as well. Back in July, Winter shared a photo of two of her pups and it earned a ton of attention from her followers. In the photo, the two dogs stand next to one another as one looks super happy and the other one looks somewhat annoyed. Either way, they still look adorable.

In a short time, the photo has already amassed over 84,000 likes in addition to 325 plus comments. Many fans took to the photo to comment on how adorable the two dogs are while countless others couldn’t help but compare them to their own dogs.

“Your dogs are beautiful.”

“Your Samoyed reminds me so much of my sweet boi Kodi. I’m almost thinking about getting another. He was such a cutie and my best friend. Everyone loved to be around him,” another commented.

Pets for the win!