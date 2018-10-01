Farrah Abraham Flaunts Flat Tummy, Reveals She’s ‘Fed Up’ With Her Ex

Former Teen Mom OG star, Farrah Abraham, recently took to social media to show off her flat belly and reveal that she’s become “fed up” with her former boyfriend.

According to one of Farrah Abraham’s latest Instagram posts, the ex-Teen Mom OG star claims that she is sick of her ex-boyfriend, although she didn’t specify which ex she was referring to.

In the photo, Abraham is seen wearing a shirt that reads, “FedUp with my ex,” as a play on the FedEx logo. She is also carrying a pumpkin spice latte. Farrah looks away from the camera in the snapshot, as her toned abs are on display.

Abraham rocks a no makeup look in the photograph, and a dainty chain around her neck. Farrah’s hair is worn down styled straight for a natural look.

Although Teen Mom OG fans know that Farrah Abraham has had a rocky relationship with her former boyfriend, Simon Saran, she is set to appear with him on MTV’s dating show, Ex On The Beach, where they’ll be stuck together in a tropic location while also trying to find love.

Many fans will remember that before Farrah was fired from Teen Mom, she and Simon were seen embattled in all kinds of drama from Abraham buying herself an engagement ring, to Saran’s nasty comments about her co-stars.

However, Farrah Abraham doesn’t have to worry about that any longer. The reality star was given the boot from Teen Mom OG during the last season of the show and was replaced by Bristol Palin and Cheyenne Floyd.

“There’s no intelligence there and I actually feel like the Teen Mom fans deserve to have better people fill my position and they deserve to have better quality. They’re from other MTV shows, they’re like Teen Mom groupies. They’re Teen Mom, like, fans, and that’s fine if you are, but don’t go on my show that you watched, talk s—t about me, act like me, it’s like white Girl Interrupted. It’s not cool, it’s not OK,” Farrah told Us Weekly about her replacement, Cheyenne Floyd last month.

She has also slammed Bristol Palin, revealing that the new star of the show won’t be able to hold a candle to her.

“Who cares! Sorry I’m dealing with a family loss right now,” Farrah Abraham said back in July just after losing her pet dog. “I don’t care as there’s no replacement for me, as we all know,” she added.