‘Teen Mom OG’ Season 8: Ryan Edwards And Wife Mackenzie Standifer Were Fired Before His Rehab Return

MTV wasn't interested in Ryan Edwards' story of recovery.

Ryan Edwards won’t be seen during tonight’s Season 8 premiere of Teen Mom OG, but his absence isn’t the result of his reported return to rehab, as reported by OK Magazine. Instead, he and wife Mackenzie Standifer have claimed MTV simply didn’t want to show scenes of Edwards in recovery.

In July, the couple spoke to E! News about their sudden exit from the reality show.

“We’re not returning to Teen Mom this season. The network told us they don’t want to show Ryan as a recovering addict,” Standifer explained.

According to Edwards, MTV chose to believe the word of his former girlfriend, Maci Bookout, over his, when it came to the state of his recovery. As he alleged, Bookout reportedly told the network she would not agree to film the upcoming season of Teen Mom OG unless he entered rehab and quit the show.

Around the same time, a source told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup that Bookout played a major role in ending Edwards and Standifer’s reality career.

“Maci–and a lot of other people around Ryan– do not believe that Ryan is sober. Maci told the producers that she did not want Bentley to be able to watch his father kill himself with drugs, so if Ryan was allowed to continued to film, she was done filming,” a crew source told The Ashley. “It was pretty much him or her, and they picked Maci over Ryan.”

Ryan Edwards also addressed his exit from Teen Mom OG on Instagram, telling his fans and followers that MTV were “liars,” and insisting he was in recovery.

Although Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie McKee have parted ways with Teen Mom OG, they will remain a topic discussion on the show. In fact, during an upcoming scene from the show, Edwards will be accused of making a threatening call to Maci Bookout’s husband, Taylor McKinney, who has been serving as his son Bentley’s stepdad for the past few years.

In a sneak peek shared by Newsweek earlier today, Bookout was seen considering calling the cops on her former boyfriend as a result of Edwards’ threatening message to McKinney.

For the past several years, Bookout and Edwards have been struggling to co-parent their nine-year-old as Edwards continues to be accused of drug use. Edwards has also remained in the headlines for his numerous arrests, the latest of which occurred just three months ago.

Teen Mom OG Season 8 premieres on MTV tonight, October 1 at 9 p.m.