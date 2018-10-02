FBI Probe Reveals ‘Violent Drunken Behavior’ From Brett Kavanaugh

Surprise, surprise. The guy who repeatedly exclaimed "I like beer" to the Senate Judiciary Committee may have a drinking problem.

The FBI investigation into Brett Kavanaugh is on, and it’s already revealing some information that shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone who listened to his testimony last week.

According to one classmate of Kavanaugh’s, Trump’s Supreme Court nominee exhibited “violent drunk behavior” while attending Yale University.

Charles Ludington traveled to the FBI field office in Raleigh, North Carolina to deliver his sworn statement. Ludington is now a professor at North Carolina State University. In his own words, as reported by NBC News, Kavanaugh was a “belligerent and aggressive” drinker.

In his statement to the FBI, Ludington described an event in which Kavanaugh threw beer in another man’s face and started a fight “that ended with one of our mutual friends in jail.”

Kavanaugh repeatedly exclaimed “I like beer” last week while appearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. He was providing testimony at an official hearing, the purpose of which was to take his statements regarding allegations of sexual assault.

“If he lied about is past actions on national television, and more especially while speaking under oath in front of the United States Senate, I believe those lies have consequences,” said Ludington in the statement.

Scott Eisen / Getty Images

White House counsel directed the FBI to get statements from four people in the ongoing Kavanaugh investigation, ordered by the President at the 11th hour on Friday (the day after the hearing). Mark Judge, P.J. Smyth, Leland Keyser, and Deborah Ramirez will be questioned by the FBI regarding various moments in Kavanaugh’s life.

Ramirez will provide testimony about an event in which she claims that Kavanaugh exposed his private parts to her. Ramirez reportedly spoke with the FBI on Sunday and provided them with a list of names of witnesses to the sexual misconduct she experienced. Mark Judge and Leland Keyser were both present at a party which Christine Blasey Ford and Kavanaugh both attended. It was during this event that Ford says she was nearly raped by Kavanaugh.

So far, Julie Swetnick is not on the list to provide statements to the FBI. Swetnick has also accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, which she says occurred while she was attending Georgetown Preparatory School.

CNN reports that as of Monday, no one on Ford’s legal team has been contacted by the FBI to arrange for her to provide statements in the investigation.

Mark Judge previously supplied a statement to the Senate Judiciary Committee, in which he said he has no memory of the sexual assault described by Ford.

His legal counsel stated that Judge has been interviewed by the FBI, “but his interview has not been completed.”

Judge’s name came up repeatedly during Kavanaugh’s testimony last week. He has admitted to suffering from a drinking problem in the past. Kavanaugh, by contrast, says he does not have such a problem.

But he made it very, very clear that he does like beer.