Scott Disick’s Girlfriend, Sofia Richie, Freaking Out Over His NYC Trip With Kourtney Kardashian, Per ‘Radar’

Scott Disick’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie, is reportedly unhappy with the amount of time he has been spending with his baby mama, Kourtney Kardashian.

According to an October 1 report by Radar Online, Sofia Richie is freaking out over Scott Disick’s recent trip to New York City with Kourtney Kardashian and their three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

Richie, 20, is said to be upset because Disick did not invite her along for the trip, and has become suspicious of the getaway due to the fact that Scott got himself all “cleaned up” for the weekend vacation to the Big Apple.

“Scott cleaned himself up for this trip, shaving himself and getting his haircut in the style Kourtney likes,” an insider told the outlet.

The source went on to reveal that Sofia Richie believes that Kourtney Kardashian may be trying to win Scott Disick back now that she has broken up with Younes Bendjima and is currently single.

“Sofia thinks that Kourtney is trying to get Scott back now that she is single and she is sure that he is going to dump her. Scott literally told Sofia that he was going to New York without her and the fact that she was not welcome really set her off,” the insider added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, while Kourtney and Scott were in New York City to support Kim Kardashian’s husband Kanye West during his appearance as the musical guest on the season premiere of Saturday Night Live, Sofia decided to post about what she was doing via her Instagram account.

Not only did she post a racy photo of herself rocking a sexy one-piece black bathing suit, but she also added videos of herself and her friends having fun to her Instagram story, possibly to show Scott what he was missing while he was out of town with Kourtney.

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick made headlines last week when it was revealed on a new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that Disick allegedly wanted to have another baby with Kardashian, despite the fact that they were both in relationships with other people at the time.

Kim Kardashian was seen telling her friend, Larsa Pippen, that Scott wanted another baby with Kourtney. However, Scott later denied the claims.

Meanwhile, People Magazine reports that Kourtney Kardashian has been feeling very “happy” with Scott Disick as of late and that they had a good time during their weekend trip to NYC with the kids, as Sofia Richie stayed back in Malibu on her own.