Kourtney Kardashian Posts Revealing Selfie In Completely See-Through White Shirt

The picture came after a flap in which Kourtney was criticized for eating during an episode of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians.'

Live, from New York, it’s a very revealing look at Kourtney Kardashian.

After her brother-in-law’s appearance on the sketch show, the reality television star posted a very revealing selfie — via Instagram — on Monday that showed her wearing a white tank top that turned completely see-through when she snapped the picture.

The picture was apparently taken as her sister’s husband, Kanye West, performed on the season premiere of Saturday Night Live.

“saturday night live,” Kourtney captioned the photo.

The picture gained some viral interest and generated controversy among those who thought it was too racy for Instagram, which has a fairly strict rule against showing nipples. While Kourtney Kardashian’s photo did not actually show her in the nude, many commenters still believed it crossed a line.

“You have a daughter would you be ok with this?” one person wrote. “All the half naked pics celebs post anymore is just too much these days and sets bad examples”

The picture came just a few days after Kourtney Kardashian came under fire from critics for being seen eating during an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After the flap, Kourtney took to Twitter to address her critics and called for them to back off.

“I swear I just read 100 comments about me eating on tonight’s episode and some of you are very offended. Let me live,” Kourtney wrote, adding a laughing emoji and series of food emojis.

As People magazine noted, Kourtney Kardashian is actually quite strict about her diet, especially about avoiding sugar whenever possible.

“I always try to avoid sugar — especially refined sugar — for so many reasons,” Kourtney explained. “First, sugar is addictive and I notice that after I eat it, I need it. Sugar doesn’t sustain you when you actually need energy, like for a workout. Also, when I eat sugar, I find that more cellulite appears.”

But Kourtney also added that she gives herself breaks from time to time so the strict diet doesn’t get too overwhelming.

“When I’m traveling (and sometimes on the weekend), I’ll cheat—I’m a little more lenient now than I was when I first started this whole thing,” she said. “But when I’m home and in my day-to-day routine, I try to exercise five to six times a week and eat healthy every day.”

Kourtney Kardashian Tries to 'Stay Around 100 Lbs.' Source Says After Star is Shamed for Eating https://t.co/78TL5vyqCA — People (@people) October 1, 2018

A source also told People magazine that Kourtney Kardashian is very conscious of her weight and tries to always stay around 100 pounds.