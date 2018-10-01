Why Isn’t Gina Kirschenheiter’s Husband Seen On ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’?

Find out why fans will never see Matt Kirschenheiter.

Gina Kirschenheiter joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County for Season 13 earlier this year but when she did so, she didn’t bring husband Matt Kirschenheiter with her. Instead, she filmed the show without Matt and now, just a couple of months into the 13th season, the couple is going through a divorce.

Although Gina’s marriage has become one of the main storylines on the show, Matt hasn’t been there to give his side of the story and according to a recent interview, fans shouldn’t expect to see him on the show anytime soon as he’s been banned by his employer from taking part in filming.

During an appearance on The Daily Dish podcast, Gina opened up about the moment she got cast to appear in a full-time role on the show.

“It was scary. It was very scary. It was hard and then also obviously, my husband, we were doing it together and then he couldn’t film because of his job. So that’s really what it was and I think everybody thinks it has to do with our relationship but it really doesn’t.”

“They just kind of were like, ‘No, you can’t do that,’ and shut it down. And obviously that’s his job. He’s not going to go against it,” Gina explained.

While Matt’s inability to film certainly threw a wrench into production, Gina said Bravo TV ultimately decided she would be enough for Season 13 and chose to move forward with the footage they had of her without her now-estranged husband.

During another recent interview, Gina Kirschenheiter reacted to her Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars’ many opinions on her decision to separate, including that of Vicki Gunvalson, who felt she wasn’t taking her divorce seriously.

“They walked a different journey than I have so I would understand them being skeptical. And they don’t know Matt and they don’t know my relationship and all of a sudden I’m getting divorced,” she explained to E! News on October 1.

“I’m just a girl going through a really hard time and this would have been the right moment to ask me if I’m okay and give me a hug instead of just trying to beat me down.”

To see more of Gina Kirschenheiter and her family, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.